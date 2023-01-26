Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annawan 54, Galva 32
Beardstown 49, Payson Seymour 28
Bowen 34, Air Force Academy 21
Chicago ( SSICP) 43, Chicago (Goode) 20
Chicago (Butler) 56, Evanston Township 49
Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 30, St. Francis de Sales 11
Chicago (Soto) High School 28, Chicago (Carver Military) 22
Chicago King 58, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 36
Chicago Resurrection 51, Taft 36
Dunlap 69, East Peoria 33
Grant 52, Grayslake North 48
Grayslake Central 46, Antioch 43
Herscher 50, Grant Park 15
Hinsdale South 48, Hinsdale Central 40
Hubbard 24, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 19
Jerseyville Jersey 57, Metro-East Lutheran 21
Johnsburg 42, Woodstock 21
Juarez 55, Kennedy 34
Julian 58, Tilden 10
Kelly 50, Brooks Academy 40
Kenwood 80, Lindblom 18
Lake View 52, Francis Parker 37
Lisle (Benet Academy) 55, Fenwick 31
Lombard (CPSA) 31, Islamic Foundation 21
Maine South 56, Willowbrook 30
Maria 33, DuSable 28
Marist 42, St. Viator 34
Montini 68, Payton 15
Morgan Park 59, Simeon 14
Morton 48, Peoria Notre Dame 46
Nazareth 47, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 26
Oregon 59, Hinckley-Big Rock 46
Peotone 57, Watseka (coop) 21
Phillips 58, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 34
Pleasant Plains 55, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 32
Prairie Ridge 38, McHenry 33
Princeville 38, Monmouth United 22
Round Lake 57, North Chicago 10
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 44, Springfield 26
Schurz 43, Chicago (Intrinsic) 23
Springfield Southeast 41, Springfield Lanphier 23
St. Ignatius 53, Latin 46
St. Laurence 46, Shepard 39
York 61, OPRF 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/