Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 54, Galva 32

Beardstown 49, Payson Seymour 28

Bowen 34, Air Force Academy 21

Chicago ( SSICP) 43, Chicago (Goode) 20

Chicago (Butler) 56, Evanston Township 49

Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 30, St. Francis de Sales 11

Chicago (Soto) High School 28, Chicago (Carver Military) 22

Chicago King 58, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 36

Chicago Resurrection 51, Taft 36

Dunlap 69, East Peoria 33

Grant 52, Grayslake North 48

Grayslake Central 46, Antioch 43

Herscher 50, Grant Park 15

Hinsdale South 48, Hinsdale Central 40

Hubbard 24, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 19

Jerseyville Jersey 57, Metro-East Lutheran 21

Johnsburg 42, Woodstock 21

Juarez 55, Kennedy 34

Julian 58, Tilden 10

Kelly 50, Brooks Academy 40

Kenwood 80, Lindblom 18

Lake View 52, Francis Parker 37

Lisle (Benet Academy) 55, Fenwick 31

Lombard (CPSA) 31, Islamic Foundation 21

Maine South 56, Willowbrook 30

Maria 33, DuSable 28

Marist 42, St. Viator 34

Montini 68, Payton 15

Morgan Park 59, Simeon 14

Morton 48, Peoria Notre Dame 46

Nazareth 47, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 26

Oregon 59, Hinckley-Big Rock 46

Peotone 57, Watseka (coop) 21

Phillips 58, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 34

Pleasant Plains 55, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 32

    • Prairie Ridge 38, McHenry 33

    Princeville 38, Monmouth United 22

    Round Lake 57, North Chicago 10

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 44, Springfield 26

    Schurz 43, Chicago (Intrinsic) 23

    Springfield Southeast 41, Springfield Lanphier 23

    St. Ignatius 53, Latin 46

    St. Laurence 46, Shepard 39

    York 61, OPRF 22

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

