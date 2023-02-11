Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 61, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 31
Parkview Christian Academy 45, Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 23
Schurz 38, Foreman 6
Whitney Young 58, Kenwood 45
IHSA Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Class 1A=
Alden-Hebron 46, South Beloit 40
Annawan 53, Stark County 31
Armstrong 61, Danville Schlarman 5
Ashton-Franklin Center 56, Indian Creek 18
Biggsville West Central 56, Payson Seymour 22
Bluford Webber 48, Red Hill 30
Bunker Hill 47, Mount Olive 36
Cairo 65, Shawnee 25
Centralia Christ Our Rock 54, Lebanon 26
Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 29, Unity Christian 19
Christian Heritage 49, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 21
Cobden 40, Joppa-Maple Grove 33
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 71, Martinsville 21
Cullom Tri-Point 49, Donovan 36
Cumberland 59, Ramsey 29
Dakota 34, Rockford Christian Life 29
Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 47, (Chicago ) Wolcott 40
Dupo 47, Sandoval 44
Dwight 57, Earlville 43
Edwardsville 54, Madison 34
Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 49, Galatia 42
Farina South Central 54, Dieterich 44
Fisher 61, Academy 27
Forreston 40, Kirkland Hiawatha 6
Freeport (Aquin) 49, Durand 13
Gallatin County 44, Hardin County 17
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47, Chrisman 24
Havana 61, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 29
Heyworth 44, Argenta-Oreana 15
Illini Bluffs 69, Peoria Christian 22
Jacksonville Routt 60, Pawnee 51
Lanark Eastland 50, East Dubuque 28
LeRoy 56, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 46
Lexington 59, Bloomington Christian 20
Marissa/Coulterville 28, Steeleville 24
Maryville Christian 37, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 36
Milford 46, Normal Calvary 40
Morrison 65, Milledgeville 24
Moweaqua Central A&M 54, Heritage 13
New Athens 48, Valmeyer 40
North Clay 55, Altamont 44
Okaw Valley 51, Macon Meridian 43
Oneida (ROWVA) 49, Galva 36
Pearl City 32, Sterling Newman 30
Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 43, North Greene 8
Princeville 69, Flanagan-Cornell 25
Roanoke-Benson 41, Monmouth United 32
Schaumburg Christian 58, Islamic Foundation 24
South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 56, Raymond Lincolnwood 27
Spoon River Valley 51, Astoria/VIT Co-op 39
St. Bede 55, DePue 12
Tilden def. Hirsch, forfeit
Universal 66, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 7
Warren 41, Stockton 22
Wayne City 45, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 33
West Prairie 50, Liberty 33
Wethersfield 45, AlWood-Cambridge 30
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 43, Casey-Westfield 32
Woodlands Academy 44, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 21
Class 2A=
Alton Marquette 63, East Alton-Wood River 32
Athens 39, Williamsville 28
Beecher 33, Reed-Custer 28
Bureau Valley 60, Illinois Valley Central 45
Carmi White County 47, OPH 18
Carterville 62, Murphysboro 23
Chicago ( SSICP) 53, Maria 11
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 83, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 33
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 47, Chicago (Disney II) 15
Chicago (Ogden International) def. Chicago Phoenix Academy, forfeit
Chicago (Soto) High School 40, Dunbar 38
Chicago CICS-Longwood 45, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 42
Chicago Sullivan 73, Shelbyville 40
Chicago-University 51, Chicago King 41
Clifton Central 39, Momence 25
Columbia 70, Red Bud 30
Cristo Rey St. Martin (Waukegan) 47, Chicago Academy 19
Eldorado 51, West Frankfort 44
Eureka 72, Peoria Manual 55
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 46, Richmond-Burton 20
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52, BHRA 23
Gillespie 50, Piasa Southwestern 31
Greenville 56, Trenton Wesclin 45
Hall 52, Kewanee 37
Herscher 57, El Paso-Gridley 25
Holy Trinity def. Chicago (Legal Prep Charter), forfeit
Illini West (Carthage) 73, Rushville-Industry 30
Johnsburg 55, St. Edward 49
Johnston City 62, Du Quoin 40
Macomb 59, Midwest Central 38
Manteno 36, Wilmington 30
Maroa-Forsyth 53, Clinton 46
Mt. Carmel 51, Lawrenceville 27
Nashville 62, Chester 37
New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 42, Carlinville 35
Newton 46, Flora 41
Normal University 62, Stanford Olympia 43
North Lawndale 50, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 28
North-Mac 59, Auburn 51
Orion 37, Rockridge 19
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Westville 49
Peoria Heights (Quest) 57, Farmington 29
Pinckneyville 52, Sparta 26
Pleasant Plains 46, Riverton 23
Pontiac 60, Coal City 56, OT
Riverdale 42, Erie-Prophetstown 37
Rock Falls 75, West Carroll 12
Rockford Christian 72, Oregon 56
Rockford Lutheran 76, North Boone 33
Rosary 53, Somonauk 40
Roxana 30, Litchfield 23
Salem 46, Marshall 42
Sandwich 59, Mendota 26
Southland 41, Chicago Christian 31
Tri-Valley 48, Monticello 33
Vienna 42, Anna-Jonesboro 28
Warrensburg-Latham 49, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 28
Warsaw West Hancock 57, Beardstown 45
Westmont 61, Lisle 38
Class 3A=
Bartonville (Limestone) 55, East Peoria 31
CICS-Northtown 31, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 23
Carbondale 36, Centralia 34
Crystal Lake South 53, North Chicago 20
Freeport 43, Belvidere 42
Harvey Thornton 61, Chicago Washington 5
Jacksonville 37, Springfield Lanphier 28
Jerseyville Jersey 50, Triad 37
Morris 42, Streator 21
Woodstock North 47, Harvard 16
Class 4A=
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 50, Blue Island Eisenhower 17
Hoffman Estates 51, Bartlett 37
Lincoln Park 63, Maine East 37
OPRF 45, Kelly 34
Plainfield South 59, Oswego 51
Zion Benton 70, Wheeling 60
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/