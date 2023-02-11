AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 61, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 31

Parkview Christian Academy 45, Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 23

Schurz 38, Foreman 6

Whitney Young 58, Kenwood 45

IHSA Playoffs=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Class 1A=

Alden-Hebron 46, South Beloit 40

Annawan 53, Stark County 31

Armstrong 61, Danville Schlarman 5

Ashton-Franklin Center 56, Indian Creek 18

Biggsville West Central 56, Payson Seymour 22

Bluford Webber 48, Red Hill 30

Bunker Hill 47, Mount Olive 36

Cairo 65, Shawnee 25

Centralia Christ Our Rock 54, Lebanon 26

Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 29, Unity Christian 19

Christian Heritage 49, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 21

Cobden 40, Joppa-Maple Grove 33

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 71, Martinsville 21

Cullom Tri-Point 49, Donovan 36

Cumberland 59, Ramsey 29

Dakota 34, Rockford Christian Life 29

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 47, (Chicago ) Wolcott 40

Dupo 47, Sandoval 44

Dwight 57, Earlville 43

Edwardsville 54, Madison 34

Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 49, Galatia 42

Farina South Central 54, Dieterich 44

Fisher 61, Academy 27

Forreston 40, Kirkland Hiawatha 6

Freeport (Aquin) 49, Durand 13

Gallatin County 44, Hardin County 17

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47, Chrisman 24

Havana 61, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 29

    • Heyworth 44, Argenta-Oreana 15

    Illini Bluffs 69, Peoria Christian 22

    Jacksonville Routt 60, Pawnee 51

    Lanark Eastland 50, East Dubuque 28

    LeRoy 56, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 46

    Lexington 59, Bloomington Christian 20

    Marissa/Coulterville 28, Steeleville 24

    Maryville Christian 37, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 36

    Milford 46, Normal Calvary 40

    Morrison 65, Milledgeville 24

    Moweaqua Central A&M 54, Heritage 13

    New Athens 48, Valmeyer 40

    North Clay 55, Altamont 44

    Okaw Valley 51, Macon Meridian 43

    Oneida (ROWVA) 49, Galva 36

    Pearl City 32, Sterling Newman 30

    Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 43, North Greene 8

    Princeville 69, Flanagan-Cornell 25

    Roanoke-Benson 41, Monmouth United 32

    Schaumburg Christian 58, Islamic Foundation 24

    South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 56, Raymond Lincolnwood 27

    Spoon River Valley 51, Astoria/VIT Co-op 39

    St. Bede 55, DePue 12

    Tilden def. Hirsch, forfeit

    Universal 66, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 7

    Warren 41, Stockton 22

    Wayne City 45, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 33

    West Prairie 50, Liberty 33

    Wethersfield 45, AlWood-Cambridge 30

    Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 43, Casey-Westfield 32

    Woodlands Academy 44, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 21

    Class 2A=

    Alton Marquette 63, East Alton-Wood River 32

    Athens 39, Williamsville 28

    Beecher 33, Reed-Custer 28

    Bureau Valley 60, Illinois Valley Central 45

    Carmi White County 47, OPH 18

    Carterville 62, Murphysboro 23

    Chicago ( SSICP) 53, Maria 11

    Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 83, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 33

    Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 47, Chicago (Disney II) 15

    Chicago (Ogden International) def. Chicago Phoenix Academy, forfeit

    Chicago (Soto) High School 40, Dunbar 38

    Chicago CICS-Longwood 45, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 42

    Chicago Sullivan 73, Shelbyville 40

    Chicago-University 51, Chicago King 41

    Clifton Central 39, Momence 25

    Columbia 70, Red Bud 30

    Cristo Rey St. Martin (Waukegan) 47, Chicago Academy 19

    Eldorado 51, West Frankfort 44

    Eureka 72, Peoria Manual 55

    Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 46, Richmond-Burton 20

    Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52, BHRA 23

    Gillespie 50, Piasa Southwestern 31

    Greenville 56, Trenton Wesclin 45

    Hall 52, Kewanee 37

    Herscher 57, El Paso-Gridley 25

    Holy Trinity def. Chicago (Legal Prep Charter), forfeit

    Illini West (Carthage) 73, Rushville-Industry 30

    Johnsburg 55, St. Edward 49

    Johnston City 62, Du Quoin 40

    Macomb 59, Midwest Central 38

    Manteno 36, Wilmington 30

    Maroa-Forsyth 53, Clinton 46

    Mt. Carmel 51, Lawrenceville 27

    Nashville 62, Chester 37

    New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 42, Carlinville 35

    Newton 46, Flora 41

    Normal University 62, Stanford Olympia 43

    North Lawndale 50, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 28

    North-Mac 59, Auburn 51

    Orion 37, Rockridge 19

    Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Westville 49

    Peoria Heights (Quest) 57, Farmington 29

    Pinckneyville 52, Sparta 26

    Pleasant Plains 46, Riverton 23

    Pontiac 60, Coal City 56, OT

    Riverdale 42, Erie-Prophetstown 37

    Rock Falls 75, West Carroll 12

    Rockford Christian 72, Oregon 56

    Rockford Lutheran 76, North Boone 33

    Rosary 53, Somonauk 40

    Roxana 30, Litchfield 23

    Salem 46, Marshall 42

    Sandwich 59, Mendota 26

    Southland 41, Chicago Christian 31

    Tri-Valley 48, Monticello 33

    Vienna 42, Anna-Jonesboro 28

    Warrensburg-Latham 49, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 28

    Warsaw West Hancock 57, Beardstown 45

    Westmont 61, Lisle 38

    Class 3A=

    Bartonville (Limestone) 55, East Peoria 31

    CICS-Northtown 31, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 23

    Carbondale 36, Centralia 34

    Crystal Lake South 53, North Chicago 20

    Freeport 43, Belvidere 42

    Harvey Thornton 61, Chicago Washington 5

    Jacksonville 37, Springfield Lanphier 28

    Jerseyville Jersey 50, Triad 37

    Morris 42, Streator 21

    Woodstock North 47, Harvard 16

    Class 4A=

    Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 50, Blue Island Eisenhower 17

    Hoffman Estates 51, Bartlett 37

    Lincoln Park 63, Maine East 37

    OPRF 45, Kelly 34

    Plainfield South 59, Oswego 51

    Zion Benton 70, Wheeling 60

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.