Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 44, Chicago (Jones) 25

Andrew 62, Sandburg 59

Anna-Jonesboro 34, Chester 32

Aurora (West Aurora) 45, Minooka 23

Bensenville (Fenton) 52, Elgin 48

Benton 62, Du Quoin 27

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 46, Hinsdale South 40

Bolingbrook 69, Lockport 55

Cahokia 59, Madison 12

Champaign Central 49, Bloomington 47

Chicago (Butler) 111, Chicago (Comer) 9

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 66, Steinmetz 18

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 62, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 31

Chicago Washington 35, Hirsch 16

Clemente 30, Chicago Academy 10

DePaul College Prep 44, Providence 28

Dixon 50, St. Bede 19

Downers North 48, Glenbard West 39

Faith Christian 44, Quad Cities 42

Fremd 67, Barrington 51

Galesburg Christian High School 43, Morning Star, Iowa 27

Glenbrook North 53, Highland Park 32

Glenbrook South 56, Evanston Township 42

Havana 59, Peoria Heights (Quest) 39

Herscher 57, Streator 39

Hinckley-Big Rock 49, Kirkland Hiawatha 27

Homewood-Flossmoor 46, Lincoln-Way East 3

Hononegah 51, Belvidere North 28

Hope Academy 59, Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 12

Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 50, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 23

Johnsburg 48, Woodstock North 33

Kankakee (McNamara) 59, Westmont 41

    • Kankakee 40, Thornridge 27

    L.F. Academy 54, Willows 41

    Lake View 37, Schurz 16

    Lemont 68, Hillcrest 48

    Lincoln Way Central 53, Stagg 44

    Lincoln Way West 71, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32

    Machesney Park Harlem 57, Rockford Auburn 41

    Marion 66, Cairo 52

    Massac County 69, Mount Vernon 38

    Mather 57, Chicago Roosevelt 37

    Metro-East Lutheran 51, Dupo 31

    Morgan Park Academy 39, Woodlands Academy 23

    Morrison 52, Fulton 36

    Naperville North 56, Downers South 50

    Nashville 33, Belleville West 25

    Niles West 54, Niles North 42

    Normal Community 37, Richwoods 35

    Oak Lawn Richards 40, Shepard 33

    Okawville 39, Breese Central 28

    Paris 54, Mt. Carmel 13

    Plainfield East 85, Romeoville 59

    Plainfield North 68, Oswego East 50

    Pope County 63, Shawnee 27

    Prospect 68, Wheeling 21

    Reavis 64, Tinley Park 33

    Regina 31, North Shore Country Day 28

    Richmond-Burton 37, Harvard 23

    Rickover Naval 30, Prosser 25

    Robinson 53, Olney (Richland County) 37

    Rochester 36, Normal University 28

    Rock Island Alleman 52, Rockridge 30

    Rockford Boylan 53, Rockford Guilford 40

    Rockford Jefferson 43, Belvidere 41

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 47, Eisenhower 30

    South County 58, Beardstown 14

    South Fork 52, Macon Meridian 36

    South Vigo, Ind. 58, Charleston 14

    Sparta 48, Red Bud 29

    Taylorville 81, Hillsboro 47

    Thornton Fractional North 43, Evergreen Park 42

    Thornton Fractional South 48, Oak Lawn Community 40

    Urbana 43, Rantoul 41

    Wayne City 38, Red Hill 27

    West Chicago 49, Bartlett 38

    West Prairie 62, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 31

    Westinghouse 59, Chicago (Lane) 48

    Whitney Young 99, Northside Prep 38

    Willowbrook 55, Addison Trail 32

    Winnebago 50, Oregon 19

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.