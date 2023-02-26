Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Helena Capital 40, Butte 35
Eastern A=
Loser Out=
Billings Central 66, Lewistown (Fergus) 37
Laurel 51, Miles City 44
Third Place=
Billings Central 68, Laurel 43
Western A=
Consolation=
Browning 46, Polson 37
Dillon 65, Columbia Falls 57, OT
Fifth Place=
Columbia Falls 59, Polson 57
Third Place=
Dillon 58, Browning 30
Northern B=
Loser Out=
Glasgow 47, Fairfield 32
Poplar 68, Conrad 63
Western B=
Loser Out=
Anaconda 52, Thompson Falls 39
Florence 52, St. Ignatius 50
Third Place=
Anaconda 48, Florence 46
Northern C=
Championship=
Roy-Winifred 54, Fort Benton 36
Loser Out=
Belt 44, Highwood 39
Chinook 48, North Star 40
Third Place=
Chinook 55, Belt 39
Western C=
Loser Out=
Ennis 61, Alberton-Superior 29
Lone Peak 51, Seeley-Swan 32
Third Place=
Lone Peak 41, Ennis 37
___
