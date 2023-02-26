AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 26, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Helena Capital 40, Butte 35

Eastern A=

Loser Out=

Billings Central 66, Lewistown (Fergus) 37

Laurel 51, Miles City 44

Third Place=

Billings Central 68, Laurel 43

Western A=

Consolation=

Browning 46, Polson 37

Dillon 65, Columbia Falls 57, OT

Fifth Place=

Columbia Falls 59, Polson 57

Third Place=

Dillon 58, Browning 30

Northern B=

Loser Out=

Glasgow 47, Fairfield 32

Poplar 68, Conrad 63

Western B=

Loser Out=

Anaconda 52, Thompson Falls 39

Florence 52, St. Ignatius 50

Third Place=

Anaconda 48, Florence 46

Northern C=

Championship=

Roy-Winifred 54, Fort Benton 36

Loser Out=

Belt 44, Highwood 39

Chinook 48, North Star 40

Third Place=

Chinook 55, Belt 39

Western C=

Loser Out=

Ennis 61, Alberton-Superior 29

Lone Peak 51, Seeley-Swan 32

Third Place=

Lone Peak 41, Ennis 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

