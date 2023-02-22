AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 59, Alvirne 21

Bishop Brady 44, Lebanon 27

Bishop Guertin 70, Exeter 57

Bow 53, Sanborn Regional 18

Dover 60, Keene 50

Goffstown 56, Pinkerton 46

Hanover 60, ConVal 28

Kennett 49, Plymouth Regional 7

Laconia 63, Oyster River 33

Londonderry 47, Manchester Central 29

Manchester West 41, Souhegan 13

Merrimack Valley 56, Kingswood 31

Portsmouth 54, Nashua North 35

Salem 59, Concord 34

Spaulding 42, Nashua South 39

Windham 52, Merrimack 45

NHIAA Playoffs=

Division IV=

First Round=

Sunapee 39, Hinsdale 18

Woodsville 39, Epping 26

___

