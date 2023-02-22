Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 59, Alvirne 21
Bishop Brady 44, Lebanon 27
Bishop Guertin 70, Exeter 57
Bow 53, Sanborn Regional 18
Dover 60, Keene 50
Goffstown 56, Pinkerton 46
Hanover 60, ConVal 28
Kennett 49, Plymouth Regional 7
Laconia 63, Oyster River 33
Londonderry 47, Manchester Central 29
Manchester West 41, Souhegan 13
Merrimack Valley 56, Kingswood 31
Portsmouth 54, Nashua North 35
Salem 59, Concord 34
Spaulding 42, Nashua South 39
Windham 52, Merrimack 45
NHIAA Playoffs=
Division IV=
First Round=
Sunapee 39, Hinsdale 18
Woodsville 39, Epping 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/