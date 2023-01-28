AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamosa 55, Ignacio 43

Arapahoe 62, Cherokee Trail 55

Bennett 58, KIPP Collegiate 32

Berthoud 54, Fossil Ridge 51

Cedaredge 51, Gunnison 33

Colorado Academy 53, Kent Denver 41

Crested Butte 46, Trinidad 28

Denver Christian 45, SkyView Academy 30

Denver North 68, John F. Kennedy 6

Ellicott 64, Florence 7

Erie 76, Mountain Range 29

FMHS 30, Durango 28

Flagler 44, Elbert 43

Fowler 50, Thomas MacLaren 15

Grandview 72, Overland 38

Heritage Christian Academy 53, Arrupe Jesuit 48

Highland 45, Timnath 37

J.K. Mullen 87, Smoky Hill 13

Lutheran 44, Platte Valley 42

Mancos 63, Ridgway 27

Manitou Springs 41, Pueblo Central 24

Mesa Ridge 50, Palmer Ridge 48

Northfield 54, Thomas Jefferson 46

Palmer 59, Pueblo Centennial 23

Peak to Peak 42, Jefferson Academy 32

Rangely 42, West Grand 30

Salida 35, La Junta 17

The Vanguard School 62, Rye 21

University 61, Strasburg 32

Valley 42, DSST: College View 34

Windsor 72, Greeley Central 45

