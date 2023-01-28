Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamosa 55, Ignacio 43
Arapahoe 62, Cherokee Trail 55
Bennett 58, KIPP Collegiate 32
Berthoud 54, Fossil Ridge 51
Cedaredge 51, Gunnison 33
Colorado Academy 53, Kent Denver 41
Crested Butte 46, Trinidad 28
Denver Christian 45, SkyView Academy 30
Denver North 68, John F. Kennedy 6
Ellicott 64, Florence 7
Erie 76, Mountain Range 29
FMHS 30, Durango 28
Flagler 44, Elbert 43
Fowler 50, Thomas MacLaren 15
Grandview 72, Overland 38
Heritage Christian Academy 53, Arrupe Jesuit 48
Highland 45, Timnath 37
J.K. Mullen 87, Smoky Hill 13
Lutheran 44, Platte Valley 42
Mancos 63, Ridgway 27
Manitou Springs 41, Pueblo Central 24
Mesa Ridge 50, Palmer Ridge 48
Northfield 54, Thomas Jefferson 46
Palmer 59, Pueblo Centennial 23
Peak to Peak 42, Jefferson Academy 32
Rangely 42, West Grand 30
Salida 35, La Junta 17
The Vanguard School 62, Rye 21
University 61, Strasburg 32
Valley 42, DSST: College View 34
Windsor 72, Greeley Central 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/