Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
February 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allendale 32, Hamilton 29

Alma 65, Garber 59

Alpena 42, Cadillac 38

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 44, Warren Regina 28

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 48, Southfield Christian 37

Bedford 40, Ann Arbor Pioneer 27

Bellaire 52, Central Lake 40

Benton Harbor 42, Dowagiac Union 38

Benzie Central 53, Suttons Bay 28

Big Rapids 45, Morley-Stanwood 40

Burton Bendle 77, Burton Bentley 40

Byron Center 53, Grand Rapids Christian 29

Carson City-Crystal 44, Fulton-Middleton 26

Clinton 50, Hudson 47, OT

Coldwater 35, Marshall 20

Colon 55, Waldron 29

Comstock Park 58, Wyoming Godwin Heights 51

Coopersville 57, Spring Lake 53, OT

DeWitt 64, Grand Ledge 52

Dearborn Divine Child 47, Bloomfield Hills Marian 35

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 57, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 12

Dexter 55, Ann Arbor Huron 40

East Grand Rapids 67, Greenville 55

East Jackson 62, Grass Lake 46

Edison PSA 44, Farmington Hills Mercy 42

Evart 49, Leroy Pine River 20

Fenton 64, Swartz Creek 33

Flint Powers 51, Midland 47

Florence, Wis. 65, North Central 48

Flushing 62, Flint Kearsley 22

Frankenmuth 65, Bridgeport 6

Fruitport Calvary Christian 74, Grand Rapids Wellspring 18

GR Sacred Heart 30, Fellowship Baptist 11

Galesburg-Augusta 58, Saugatuck 29

Garden City def. Redford Thurston, forfeit

    • Gaylord St. Mary 87, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 43

    Goodrich 59, Owosso 29

    Grand Blanc 57, Davison 31

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 59, Hudsonville Unity Christian 23

    Grandville Calvin Christian 60, Belding 58

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 60, Austin Catholic 10

    Hancock 47, Gwinn 27

    Hanover-Horton 50, Addison 36

    Harbor Light Christian 33, Boyne Falls 24

    Hartford 39, Bangor 37

    Hartland 48, Plymouth 33

    Hemlock 80, Carrollton 26

    Holland Black River 51, Delton Kellogg 32

    Holland Christian 52, Fruitport 27

    Holland West Ottawa 65, Grandville 48

    Hopkins 49, Sparta 35

    Howell 55, Brighton 53

    Hudsonville 77, Caledonia 38

    Indian River-Inland Lakes 66, Pellston 16

    Ionia 40, Eaton Rapids 31

    Ithaca 48, St. Louis 29

    Jackson Lumen Christi 33, Hastings 29

    Jackson Northwest 57, Battle Creek Harper Creek 30

    Kalamazoo Christian 51, Kalamazoo Hackett 31

    Kent City 50, Remus Chippewa Hills 17

    Lake Orion 62, Troy 22

    Lapeer 51, Bay City Central 45

    Lawrence 38, Comstock 24

    Leland 51, Onekama 40

    Livonia Clarenceville 45, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 28

    Macomb Lutheran North 44, Allen Park Cabrini 38

    Madison Heights Bishop Foley 46, Waterford Our Lady 14

    Maple City Glen Lake 54, Kingsley 43

    Martin 56, Gobles 42

    Mendon 50, Centreville 29

    Midland Calvary Baptist 39, Saginaw Arts and Science 32

    Midland Dow 52, Bay City Western 44

    Millington 42, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 36

    Morrice 54, Webberville 36

    Mount Pleasant 63, Saginaw 37

    Muskegon Mona Shores 39, Holland 27

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 56, Muskegon 52

    New Lothrop 36, Chesaning 25

    Onaway 47, Johannesburg-Lewiston 45

    Ortonville Brandon 59, Clio 51

    Otsego 25, Niles 9

    Ovid-Elsie 54, Byron 22

    Parchment 33, Constantine 27

    Parma Western 59, Battle Creek Pennfield 23

    Petoskey 54, Gaylord 45

    Pinckney 56, Adrian 41

    Plainwell 62, Sturgis 23

    Plymouth Christian 54, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 50

    Reed City 56, Howard City Tri-County 23

    Rockford 74, Grand Haven 31

    Saginaw Swan Valley 54, Bay City John Glenn 35

    Salem 59, Canton 45

    Saline 51, Ann Arbor Skyline 16

    Schoolcraft 44, Lawton 28

    St. Catherine 62, Royal Oak Shrine 43

    Standish-Sterling Central 39, Midland Bullock Creek 36

    Stanton Central Montcalm 54, Lakeview 19

    Tecumseh 66, Jackson 28

    Three Rivers 48, Eddies 39

    Traverse City Central 40, Traverse City West 17

    Ubly 45, Capac 26

    Vicksburg 61, Paw Paw 41

    Wayland Union 55, Cedar Springs 19

    West Iron County 53, L’Anse 42

    West Michigan Aviation 36, Muskegon Catholic Central 25

    Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 47, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 24

    White Cloud 33, Newaygo 27

    Whitmore Lake 40, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 36

    Yale 42, Croswell-Lexington 35

    Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 52, South Lyon East 31

    Zeeland West 55, Zeeland East 19

    Zion Christian 56, Calhoun Christian 25

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Mount Morris vs. Durand, ccd.

    St. Johns vs. Mason, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.