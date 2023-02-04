Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allendale 32, Hamilton 29
Alma 65, Garber 59
Alpena 42, Cadillac 38
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 44, Warren Regina 28
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 48, Southfield Christian 37
Bedford 40, Ann Arbor Pioneer 27
Bellaire 52, Central Lake 40
Benton Harbor 42, Dowagiac Union 38
Benzie Central 53, Suttons Bay 28
Big Rapids 45, Morley-Stanwood 40
Burton Bendle 77, Burton Bentley 40
Byron Center 53, Grand Rapids Christian 29
Carson City-Crystal 44, Fulton-Middleton 26
Clinton 50, Hudson 47, OT
Coldwater 35, Marshall 20
Colon 55, Waldron 29
Comstock Park 58, Wyoming Godwin Heights 51
Coopersville 57, Spring Lake 53, OT
DeWitt 64, Grand Ledge 52
Dearborn Divine Child 47, Bloomfield Hills Marian 35
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 57, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 12
Dexter 55, Ann Arbor Huron 40
East Grand Rapids 67, Greenville 55
East Jackson 62, Grass Lake 46
Edison PSA 44, Farmington Hills Mercy 42
Evart 49, Leroy Pine River 20
Fenton 64, Swartz Creek 33
Flint Powers 51, Midland 47
Florence, Wis. 65, North Central 48
Flushing 62, Flint Kearsley 22
Frankenmuth 65, Bridgeport 6
Fruitport Calvary Christian 74, Grand Rapids Wellspring 18
GR Sacred Heart 30, Fellowship Baptist 11
Galesburg-Augusta 58, Saugatuck 29
Garden City def. Redford Thurston, forfeit
Gaylord St. Mary 87, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 43
Goodrich 59, Owosso 29
Grand Blanc 57, Davison 31
Grand Rapids West Catholic 59, Hudsonville Unity Christian 23
Grandville Calvin Christian 60, Belding 58
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 60, Austin Catholic 10
Hancock 47, Gwinn 27
Hanover-Horton 50, Addison 36
Harbor Light Christian 33, Boyne Falls 24
Hartford 39, Bangor 37
Hartland 48, Plymouth 33
Hemlock 80, Carrollton 26
Holland Black River 51, Delton Kellogg 32
Holland Christian 52, Fruitport 27
Holland West Ottawa 65, Grandville 48
Hopkins 49, Sparta 35
Howell 55, Brighton 53
Hudsonville 77, Caledonia 38
Indian River-Inland Lakes 66, Pellston 16
Ionia 40, Eaton Rapids 31
Ithaca 48, St. Louis 29
Jackson Lumen Christi 33, Hastings 29
Jackson Northwest 57, Battle Creek Harper Creek 30
Kalamazoo Christian 51, Kalamazoo Hackett 31
Kent City 50, Remus Chippewa Hills 17
Lake Orion 62, Troy 22
Lapeer 51, Bay City Central 45
Lawrence 38, Comstock 24
Leland 51, Onekama 40
Livonia Clarenceville 45, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 28
Macomb Lutheran North 44, Allen Park Cabrini 38
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 46, Waterford Our Lady 14
Maple City Glen Lake 54, Kingsley 43
Martin 56, Gobles 42
Mendon 50, Centreville 29
Midland Calvary Baptist 39, Saginaw Arts and Science 32
Midland Dow 52, Bay City Western 44
Millington 42, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 36
Morrice 54, Webberville 36
Mount Pleasant 63, Saginaw 37
Muskegon Mona Shores 39, Holland 27
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 56, Muskegon 52
New Lothrop 36, Chesaning 25
Onaway 47, Johannesburg-Lewiston 45
Ortonville Brandon 59, Clio 51
Otsego 25, Niles 9
Ovid-Elsie 54, Byron 22
Parchment 33, Constantine 27
Parma Western 59, Battle Creek Pennfield 23
Petoskey 54, Gaylord 45
Pinckney 56, Adrian 41
Plainwell 62, Sturgis 23
Plymouth Christian 54, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 50
Reed City 56, Howard City Tri-County 23
Rockford 74, Grand Haven 31
Saginaw Swan Valley 54, Bay City John Glenn 35
Salem 59, Canton 45
Saline 51, Ann Arbor Skyline 16
Schoolcraft 44, Lawton 28
St. Catherine 62, Royal Oak Shrine 43
Standish-Sterling Central 39, Midland Bullock Creek 36
Stanton Central Montcalm 54, Lakeview 19
Tecumseh 66, Jackson 28
Three Rivers 48, Eddies 39
Traverse City Central 40, Traverse City West 17
Ubly 45, Capac 26
Vicksburg 61, Paw Paw 41
Wayland Union 55, Cedar Springs 19
West Iron County 53, L’Anse 42
West Michigan Aviation 36, Muskegon Catholic Central 25
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 47, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 24
White Cloud 33, Newaygo 27
Whitmore Lake 40, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 36
Yale 42, Croswell-Lexington 35
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 52, South Lyon East 31
Zeeland West 55, Zeeland East 19
Zion Christian 56, Calhoun Christian 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mount Morris vs. Durand, ccd.
St. Johns vs. Mason, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/