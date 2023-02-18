AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Angola 44, Eastside 41

Austin 64, Southwestern (Hanover) 57

Barr-Reeve 59, Vincennes Rivet 22

Batesville 62, Morristown 22

Bedford N. Lawrence 43, New Albany 37

Beech Grove 70, Triton Central 65

Bellmont 49, Bluffton 37

Bethany Christian 37, S. Bend Trinity 32, OT

Bethesda Christian 64, Speedway 57

Blackford 58, Eastern (Greentown) 51

Bloomfield 69, N. Knox 45

Bloomington North 49, Columbus North 45

Bloomington South 74, Evansville Central 45

Blue River 78, Wes-Del 44

Boone Grove 52, Hebron 50

Borden 58, Clarksville 54

Brownstown 59, Eastern (Pekin) 45

Carroll (Flora) 59, Taylor 54

Central Noble 64, Fremont 55

Charlestown 85, Salem 44

Chesterton 60, Valparaiso 41

Clay City 76, Northview 67

Clinton Prairie 66, Tri-Central 51

Columbia City 42, Northridge 29

Columbus East 51, Madison 49

Connersville 46, Franklin Co. 32

Corydon 69, Silver Creek 66

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 54, Tri-Township 42

Crown Point 61, Lake Central 51

Danville 77, Crawfordsville 52

DeKalb 55, Garrett 43

Decatur Central 69, Indpls Perry Meridian 35

Delta 62, Shelbyville 46

E. Chicago Central 71, Hammond Noll 68

Eastern Hancock 89, Union (Modoc) 7

Ev. Day 67, White River Valley 40

Evansville Christian 68, Madisonville, Ky. 59

Evansville Harrison 78, Evansville Bosse 69

    • Evansville Memorial 66, Vincennes 38

    Evansville North 61, Castle 56

    Fairfield 76, Churubusco 34

    Fishers 52, Zionsville 45

    Fountain Central 68, N. Vermillion 45

    Frankfort 50, Alexandria 44

    Frankton 50, Alexandria 44

    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 63, Antwerp, Ohio 48

    Ft. Wayne Dwenger 54, Ft. Wayne Northrop 51, OT

    Ft. Wayne South 80, Ft. Wayne Snider 78

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 55, Ft. Wayne Concordia 51

    Gibson Southern 66, Wood Memorial 48

    Glenn 71, Bremen 41

    Goshen 60, Westview 44

    Greenwood Christian 57, Edinburgh 52

    Guerin Catholic 62, Indpls Roncalli 52

    Hamilton Southeastern 60, Brownsburg 54

    Hanover Central 49, Kouts 38

    Hauser 46, Milan 41

    Henryville 54, W. Washington 46

    Heritage Hills 80, Tell City 25

    Hobart 36, Highland 33

    Homestead 69, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55

    Indian Creek 67, Bloomington Lighthouse 52

    Indiana Deaf 56, Anderson Prep Academy 52

    Indpls Brebeuf 54, Heritage Christian 52

    Indpls Pike 65, Lawrence North 62

    Jac-Cen-Del 65, Switzerland Co. 38

    Jasper 55, Pike Central 36

    Jeffersonville 64, Evansville Reitz 59

    Kokomo 69, Anderson 52

    LaPorte 56, Portage 54

    LaVille 57, Caston 46

    Lake Station 57, Illiana Christian 53

    Lakeland 67, Prairie Hts. 55

    Lakeland Christian 52, Oregon-Davis 48

    Lakewood Park 77, Clinton Christian 29

    Lapel 69, Madison-Grant 62

    Liberty Christian 66, Waldron 54

    Linton 88, N. Central (Farmersburg) 39

    Loogootee 56, Dubois 39

    Maconaquah 73, Manchester 68

    Marion 84, Lafayette Harrison 69

    Martinsville 68, Whiteland 65

    Medora 68, Cannelton 33

    Michigan City 72, Merrillville 67

    Mishawaka 74, S. Bend Career Academy 62

    Mishawaka Marian 73, Jimtown 33

    Mississinewa 54, Eastbrook 31

    Mitchell 70, Edgewood 59

    Monroe Central 54, Cowan 36

    Mooresville 48, Greenwood 29

    Morgan Twp. 80, Westville 62

    Muncie Central 60, McCutcheon 41

    Munster 60, Andrean 51

    N. Daviess 67, Seymour 41

    N. Decatur 67, Southwestern (Shelby) 31

    N. Judson 59, Argos 31

    N. Newton 43, Griffith 35

    N. White 45, W. Central 38

    New Haven 67, Heritage 58

    New Prairie 75, S. Bend Clay 64

    Noblesville 66, Avon 58

    NorthWood 52, Elkhart Christian 16

    Northeastern 58, Winchester 48

    Norwell 36, Jay Co. 35

    Oak Hill 54, Elwood 25

    Orleans 40, Shoals 27

    Owen Valley 70, S. Putnam 62

    Paoli 37, Perry Central 34

    Parke Heritage 66, Seeger 54

    Pendleton Hts. 64, Shenandoah 43

    Penn 87, Elkhart 24

    Pioneer 38, Winamac 36

    Plainfield 55, Franklin 41

    Princeton 64, Forest Park 47

    Providence 52, N. Harrison 31

    Richmond 64, Lafayette Jeff 52

    Rochester 55, Peru 52

    Rock Creek Academy 59, Trinity Lutheran 44

    S. Bend Riley 78, S. Bend Adams 63

    S. Bend Washington 66, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 59

    S. Central (Elizabeth) 69, New Washington 60

    S. Dearborn 52, Lawrenceburg 47

    S. Ripley 53, Rising Sun 43

    S. Spencer 29, Southridge 20

    S. Vermillion 72, Riverton Parke 67

    Seton Catholic 79, Cambridge City 72

    Shakamak 49, Eastern (Greene) 48

    Southmont 58, Frankfort 51

    Southport 87, Terre Haute South 60

    Southwood 69, Northfield 49

    Sullivan 71, Cloverdale 35

    Tippecanoe Valley 63, Triton 46

    Tri 68, Centerville 40

    Tri-County 54, Faith Christian 39

    Tri-West 67, N. Montgomery 32

    Union City 72, Union Co. 61

    Vincennes (South Knox— 55, Washington 48

    W. Noble 50, Adams Central 47

    Wabash 60, Whitko 20

    Wapahani 95, Daleville 51

    Warren Central 62, Carmel 55

    Western Boone 51, Cascade 45

    Westfield 63, Franklin Central 52

    Hoosier Conference Tournament=

    Championship=

    Rensselaer 63, Tipton 57

    Fifth Place=

    Lafayette Catholic 53, Northwestern 40

    Ninth Place=

    Western 56, W. Lafayette 42

    Seventh Place=

    Hamilton Hts. 55, Twin Lakes 50

    Third Place=

    Cass 56, Benton Central 49

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

