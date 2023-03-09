March 9, 2023 GMT
Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA State Championship=
Class A=
Quarterfinal=
Bellevue West 68, Lincoln North Star 46
Gretna 60, Lincoln Southeast 53
Millard North 81, Elkhorn South 70
Omaha Westside 84, Lincoln East 54
Class C1=
Quarterfinal=
Ashland-Greenwood 52, Sidney 28
Auburn 47, Wahoo 44
Ogallala 67, Central City 46
Omaha Concordia 53, Pierce 45
Class D1=
Quarterfinal=
Dundy County-Stratton 63, Elm Creek 55, OT
Johnson-Brock 56, Howells/Dodge 26
Maywood-Hayes Center 72, Ansley-Litchfield 35
North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Mead 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/