Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 9, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA State Championship=

Class A=

Quarterfinal=

Bellevue West 68, Lincoln North Star 46

Gretna 60, Lincoln Southeast 53

Millard North 81, Elkhorn South 70

Omaha Westside 84, Lincoln East 54

Class C1=

Quarterfinal=

Ashland-Greenwood 52, Sidney 28

Auburn 47, Wahoo 44

Ogallala 67, Central City 46

Omaha Concordia 53, Pierce 45

Class D1=

Quarterfinal=

Dundy County-Stratton 63, Elm Creek 55, OT

Johnson-Brock 56, Howells/Dodge 26

Maywood-Hayes Center 72, Ansley-Litchfield 35

North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Mead 37

