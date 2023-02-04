Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addenbrooke Classical 65, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 6
Alamosa 64, Montezuma-Cortez 23
Brush 65, Wellington 15
Cedaredge 43, Roaring Fork 31
Centauri 71, Bayfield 8
Center 38, South Park 30
Colorado Academy 57, Eagle Ridge Academy 27
DSST: College View 38, Denver SST 6
Del Norte 35, Trinidad 24
Delta 46, Steamboat Springs 16
Durango 40, Palisade 27
Eaglecrest 47, Grandview 44
Elbert 52, Cripple Creek-Victor 18
Ellicott 61, Rye 6
Erie 41, Brighton 19
FMHS 52, Grand Junction Central 36
Falcon 52, Sierra 28
Fort Collins 43, Mountain Range 25
Fossil Ridge 56, Horizon 46
Grand Valley 75, Aspen 11
Haxtun 55, Caliche 53
Hayden 48, Vail Christian 32
Holy Family 71, Centaurus 45
Kit Carson 50, Cheraw 20
La Veta 53, Walsh 34
Lamar 42, Manitou Springs 40
Legacy 63, Rocky Mountain 39
Longmont 39, Greeley Central 37
McClave 44, Eads 22
Monarch 67, Fairview 39
Mountain Vista 63, Rock Canyon 62
Otis 36, Arickaree High School 25
Pagosa Springs 32, Ignacio 29
Peak to Peak 69, The Academy 21
Platte Valley 53, Liberty Common 38
Pueblo West 48, Pueblo Central 26
Regis Jesuit 81, Heritage 33
Salida 34, Banning Lewis Prep 31
Sanford 50, Crested Butte 35
Sargent 45, Cotopaxi 32
Sedgwick County 76, Holyoke 48
South Baca 56, Primero 26
The Vanguard School 47, Buena Vista 38
West Grand 38, Caprock Academy 21
Windsor 58, Greeley West 6
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/