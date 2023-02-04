AP NEWS
The Associated Press February 4, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addenbrooke Classical 65, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 6

Alamosa 64, Montezuma-Cortez 23

Brush 65, Wellington 15

Cedaredge 43, Roaring Fork 31

Centauri 71, Bayfield 8

Center 38, South Park 30

Colorado Academy 57, Eagle Ridge Academy 27

DSST: College View 38, Denver SST 6

Del Norte 35, Trinidad 24

Delta 46, Steamboat Springs 16

Durango 40, Palisade 27

Eaglecrest 47, Grandview 44

Elbert 52, Cripple Creek-Victor 18

Ellicott 61, Rye 6

Erie 41, Brighton 19

FMHS 52, Grand Junction Central 36

Falcon 52, Sierra 28

Fort Collins 43, Mountain Range 25

Fossil Ridge 56, Horizon 46

Grand Valley 75, Aspen 11

Haxtun 55, Caliche 53

Hayden 48, Vail Christian 32

Holy Family 71, Centaurus 45

Kit Carson 50, Cheraw 20

La Veta 53, Walsh 34

Lamar 42, Manitou Springs 40

Legacy 63, Rocky Mountain 39

Longmont 39, Greeley Central 37

McClave 44, Eads 22

Monarch 67, Fairview 39

Mountain Vista 63, Rock Canyon 62

Otis 36, Arickaree High School 25

Pagosa Springs 32, Ignacio 29

Peak to Peak 69, The Academy 21

Platte Valley 53, Liberty Common 38

Pueblo West 48, Pueblo Central 26

Regis Jesuit 81, Heritage 33

Salida 34, Banning Lewis Prep 31

Sanford 50, Crested Butte 35

Sargent 45, Cotopaxi 32

Sedgwick County 76, Holyoke 48

South Baca 56, Primero 26

The Vanguard School 47, Buena Vista 38

West Grand 38, Caprock Academy 21

Windsor 58, Greeley West 6

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.