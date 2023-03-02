Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NHIAA Playoffs=
Division I=
First Round=
Exeter 71, Goffstown 54
Nashua North 83, Londonderry 46
Nashua South 38, Merrimack 32
Pinkerton 82, Salem 46
Trinity 79, Portsmouth 51
Windham 50, Winnacunnet 37
Division II=
First Round=
Coe-Brown 70, Bow 50
Kennett 58, ConVal 49
Oyster River 48, Souhegan 45
VPA Playoffs=
Division 4=
First Round=
Rivendell 81, Craftsbury Academy, Vt. 12
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/