Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NHIAA Playoffs=

Division I=

First Round=

Exeter 71, Goffstown 54

Nashua North 83, Londonderry 46

Nashua South 38, Merrimack 32

Pinkerton 82, Salem 46

Trinity 79, Portsmouth 51

Windham 50, Winnacunnet 37

Division II=

First Round=

Coe-Brown 70, Bow 50

Kennett 58, ConVal 49

Oyster River 48, Souhegan 45

VPA Playoffs=

Division 4=

First Round=

Rivendell 81, Craftsbury Academy, Vt. 12

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

