Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Championship=

Region 6=

Lou. Jeffersontown 55, Lou. DeSales 54

Region 11=

Frederick Douglass 43, Lexington Catholic 41

Region 14=

Breathitt Co. 62, Perry Co. Central 46

Region 15=

Martin County 55, Pikeville 53

Regional Semifinal=

Region 2=

Hopkinsville 69, Henderson Co. 60

Lyon Co. 76, Christian Co. 53

Region 4=

Bowling Green 51, Barren Co. 46

Warren Central 81, Warren East 45

Region 8=

Collins 57, Simon Kenton 47

Woodford Co. 61, North Oldham 41

Region 10=

George Rogers Clark 69, Harrison Co. 56

Mason Co. 75, Campbell Co. 67

Region 12=

Lincoln Co. 55, West Jessamine 44

Pulaski Co. 44, McCreary Central 41

Region 13=

North Laurel 70, Corbin 33

Region 16=

Ashland Blazer 89, Russell 65

Boyd Co. 61, Lewis Co. 58, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

