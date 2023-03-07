Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
KHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Championship=
Region 6=
Lou. Jeffersontown 55, Lou. DeSales 54
Region 11=
Frederick Douglass 43, Lexington Catholic 41
Region 14=
Breathitt Co. 62, Perry Co. Central 46
Region 15=
Martin County 55, Pikeville 53
Regional Semifinal=
Region 2=
Hopkinsville 69, Henderson Co. 60
Lyon Co. 76, Christian Co. 53
Region 4=
Bowling Green 51, Barren Co. 46
Warren Central 81, Warren East 45
Region 8=
Collins 57, Simon Kenton 47
Woodford Co. 61, North Oldham 41
Region 10=
George Rogers Clark 69, Harrison Co. 56
Mason Co. 75, Campbell Co. 67
Region 12=
Lincoln Co. 55, West Jessamine 44
Pulaski Co. 44, McCreary Central 41
Region 13=
North Laurel 70, Corbin 33
Region 16=
Ashland Blazer 89, Russell 65
Boyd Co. 61, Lewis Co. 58, OT
