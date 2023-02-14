AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 55, Canton Prep 54

Bay City John Glenn 65, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 52

Beal City 50, Remus Chippewa Hills 49

Bear Lake 56, Grand Traverse Academy 15

Brown City 60, Almont 50

Calhoun Christian 63, Burr Oak 56

Chassell 46, Republic-Michigamme 35

Croswell-Lexington 67, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 57

DeWitt 67, Lansing Everett 46

Dearborn Heights Star International 56, Michigan Math and Science 51

Detroit U-D Jesuit 66, Warren Fitzgerald 49

Dollar Bay 48, Calumet 41

Durand 57, Ortonville Brandon 53

East Lansing 51, Holt 41

Fennville 58, Covert 48

Frankfort 79, Brethren 45

Gaylord 54, Cheboygan 46

Hanover-Horton 72, Vandercook Lake Jackson 47

Holly 57, Birch Run 49

Ida 59, Jonesville 43

Lake Orion 54, Utica Ford 43

Lansing Waverly 72, Okemos 53

Lawrence 63, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 55

Lenawee Christian 73, Britton-Deerfield 56

Livingston Christian 62, Morrice 46

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 61, Warren Mott 58

Mason County Central 68, Onekama 51

Mellen, Wis. 65, Bessemer 46

Merritt Academy 64, Hope of Detroit 13

Niles Brandywine 85, Bloomingdale 37

Onaway 82, Rogers City 52

Ovid-Elsie 50, Corunna 33

Riverview 51, Wyandotte Roosevelt 27

Romeo 52, Sterling Heights Stevenson 45

    • Sanford-Meridian 54, Bad Axe 47

    St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 45, Hartford 41

    Suttons Bay 76, Traverse City Christian 74

    Tawas 63, Oscoda 43

    Utica Eisenhower 71, Macomb Lutheran North 46

    Wakefield-Marenisco 57, Ewen - Trout Creek 45

    Webberville 54, Bath 52

    White Cloud 68, Walkerville 25

    Williamston 44, Flushing 42

    Yale 73, Genesee 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

