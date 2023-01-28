BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 71, Westwood 66

Beaufort 66, Battery Creek 56

Catawba Ridge 42, South Pointe 39

Dorman 68, Boiling Springs 56

Landrum 68, Chesnee 55

Lexington 69, Chapin 47

Lower Richland 42, Brookland-Cayce 35

Midland Valley 52, Airport 27

Mullins 87, Lee Central 34

Nc School For Deaf, N.C. 28, South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind 22

Ridge View 57, Lugoff-Elgin 55

Silver Bluff 44, Fox Creek 42

Southside 78, Wren 72

Union County 73, Chester 67, OT

Walhalla 82, Crescent 61

West Florence 48, North Myrtle Beach 35

Williston-Elko 43, Ridge Spring-Monetta 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/