Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 71, Westwood 66
Beaufort 66, Battery Creek 56
Catawba Ridge 42, South Pointe 39
Dorman 68, Boiling Springs 56
Landrum 68, Chesnee 55
Lexington 69, Chapin 47
Lower Richland 42, Brookland-Cayce 35
Midland Valley 52, Airport 27
Mullins 87, Lee Central 34
Nc School For Deaf, N.C. 28, South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind 22
Ridge View 57, Lugoff-Elgin 55
Silver Bluff 44, Fox Creek 42
Southside 78, Wren 72
Union County 73, Chester 67, OT
Walhalla 82, Crescent 61
West Florence 48, North Myrtle Beach 35
Williston-Elko 43, Ridge Spring-Monetta 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/