Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sectional First Round=

Class 4A=

1. Munster=

Hammond Central 62, Gary West 54

2. Crown Point=

Crown Point 54, Portage 45

3. LaPorte=

Michigan City 70, S. Bend Adams 62

Mishawaka 61, Plymouth 35

4. Elkhart=

Northridge 55, Warsaw 51

Penn 83, Elkhart 37

5. Carroll (Fort Wayne)=

E. Noble 44, DeKalb 40

Ft. Wayne North 79, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 48

6. Columbia City=

Ft. Wayne Wayne 84, New Haven 58

Homestead 52, Huntington North 42

7. Kokomo=

Lafayette Harrison 54, Lafayette Jeff 39

Marion 57, Logansport 42

8. Carmel=

Fishers 68, Hamilton Southeastern 49

Westfield 43, Carmel 40

9. Muncie Central=

Pendleton Hts. 62, Richmond 58

10. Warren Central=

Warren Central 61, Lawrence Central 58, OT

11. Perry Meridian=

Decatur Central 55, Indpls Roncalli 52

12. Plainfield=

Terre Haute South 61, Avon 58

13. Center Grove=

Bloomington North 101, Mooresville 58

Center Grove 49, Greenwood 42

14. Columbus North=

Columbus North 40, Franklin 38

Shelbyville 54, E. Central 47, OT

15. Seymour=

Jennings Co. 72, Bedford N. Lawrence 71, 2OT

New Albany 60, Floyd Central 49

16. Evansville North=

Evansville Reitz 53, Castle 41

Jasper 51, Evansville Harrison 48

Class 3A=

18. Knox=

Glenn 68, Tippecanoe Valley 55

19. Jimtown=

Mishawaka Marian 69, S. Bend Clay 44

    • S. Bend St. Joseph’s 76, Jimtown 52

    20. NorthWood=

    NorthWood 52, Wawasee 23

    21. Garrett=

    Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64, Angola 56

    22. Frankfort=

    Western 61, W. Lafayette 53

    23. Peru=

    Peru 71, Mississinewa 63

    24. New Castle=

    Delta 63, Centerville 41

    25. Danville=

    Crawfordsville 57, Monrovia 40

    Danville 68, Western Boone 61

    26. Northview=

    Northview 77, Owen Valley 63

    27. Indpls Shortridge=

    Indpls Brebeuf 71, Heritage Christian 63

    Indpls Chatard 76, Indpls Herron 21

    28. Christel House Manual=

    Indpls Washington 50, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 41

    29. Greensburg=

    Franklin Co. 50, Rushville 45

    30. Charlestown=

    Corydon 66, N. Harrison 52

    31. Washington=

    Heritage Hills 42, Southridge 37

    32. Boonville=

    Boonville 58, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49

    Evansville Mater Dei 58, Evansville Bosse 57

    Class 2A=

    33. Whiting=

    Gary 21st Century 93, Whiting 57

    34. N. Judson=

    LaVille 70, Hebron 47

    N. Judson 59, Wheeler 30

    35. Westview=

    Prairie Hts. 63, Fremont 47

    Westview 74, Churubusco 49

    36. Rochester=

    Cass 65, Pioneer 29

    Winamac 66, N. Miami 48

    37. S. Adams=

    Adams Central 53, Whitko 49

    38. Delphi=

    Carroll (Flora) 80, Seeger 56

    Clinton Prairie 42, Lafayette Catholic 37

    39. Taylor=

    Taylor 67, Blackford 38

    40. Monroe Central=

    Muncie Burris 61, Winchester 42

    41. Shenandoah=

    Northeastern 47, Shenandoah 41

    42. Eastern Hancock=

    Eastern Hancock 75, Indpls Irvington 25

    43. Cascade=

    University 58, Sheridan 30

    44. Southmont=

    Parke Heritage 60, Greencastle 42

    45. S. Ripley=

    Milan 59, Switzerland Co. 56

    46. Southwestern=

    Henryville 66, Austin 52

    47. N. Knox=

    Vincennes (South Knox— 47, Sullivan 35

    48. Tell City=

    N. Posey 58, S. Spencer 56

    Class 1A=

    49. Morgan Twp.=

    Kouts 60, Washington Twp. 47

    Morgan Twp. 54, Tri-Township 15

    50. Triton=

    Culver 42, S. Bend Trinity 27

    51. Hamilton=

    Bethany Christian 66, Hamilton 26

    52. W. Central=

    Frontier 44, Caston 40

    53. Southwood=

    Ft. Wayne Canterbury 65, Southern Wells 53

    54. Fountain Central=

    Faith Christian 70, Clinton Central 67

    Fountain Central 58, Attica 8

    56. Tri=

    Blue River 59, Tri 52

    57. White River Valley=

    Bloomington Lighthouse 60, Shakamak 50

    58. Indiana Deaf=

    Bethesda Christian 61, Indiana Deaf 15

    59. Indpls Lutheran=

    Providence Cristo Rey 77, Eminence 65

    60. Edinburgh=

    S. Decatur 52, Edinburgh 45

    61. W. Washington=

    Borden 40, W. Washington 37

    Rock Creek Academy 40, Christian Academy 37

    62. New Washington=

    New Washington 61, Madison Shawe 52

    Rising Sun 69, Medora 42

    63. Loogootee=

    Loogootee 88, Vincennes Rivet 30

    64. Wood Memorial=

    Ev. Day 89, Cannelton 34

    Evansville Christian 48, Wood Memorial 46

    Sectional Semifinal=

    Class 1A=

    55. Tri-Central=

    Tri-Central 80, Anderson Prep Academy 39

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Forest Park vs. Crawford Co., ppd. to Mar 1st.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.