Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sectional First Round=
Class 4A=
1. Munster=
Hammond Central 62, Gary West 54
2. Crown Point=
Crown Point 54, Portage 45
3. LaPorte=
Michigan City 70, S. Bend Adams 62
Mishawaka 61, Plymouth 35
4. Elkhart=
Northridge 55, Warsaw 51
Penn 83, Elkhart 37
5. Carroll (Fort Wayne)=
E. Noble 44, DeKalb 40
Ft. Wayne North 79, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 48
6. Columbia City=
Ft. Wayne Wayne 84, New Haven 58
Homestead 52, Huntington North 42
7. Kokomo=
Lafayette Harrison 54, Lafayette Jeff 39
Marion 57, Logansport 42
8. Carmel=
Fishers 68, Hamilton Southeastern 49
Westfield 43, Carmel 40
9. Muncie Central=
Pendleton Hts. 62, Richmond 58
10. Warren Central=
Warren Central 61, Lawrence Central 58, OT
11. Perry Meridian=
Decatur Central 55, Indpls Roncalli 52
12. Plainfield=
Terre Haute South 61, Avon 58
13. Center Grove=
Bloomington North 101, Mooresville 58
Center Grove 49, Greenwood 42
14. Columbus North=
Columbus North 40, Franklin 38
Shelbyville 54, E. Central 47, OT
15. Seymour=
Jennings Co. 72, Bedford N. Lawrence 71, 2OT
New Albany 60, Floyd Central 49
16. Evansville North=
Evansville Reitz 53, Castle 41
Jasper 51, Evansville Harrison 48
Class 3A=
18. Knox=
Glenn 68, Tippecanoe Valley 55
19. Jimtown=
Mishawaka Marian 69, S. Bend Clay 44
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 76, Jimtown 52
20. NorthWood=
NorthWood 52, Wawasee 23
21. Garrett=
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64, Angola 56
22. Frankfort=
Western 61, W. Lafayette 53
23. Peru=
Peru 71, Mississinewa 63
24. New Castle=
Delta 63, Centerville 41
25. Danville=
Crawfordsville 57, Monrovia 40
Danville 68, Western Boone 61
26. Northview=
Northview 77, Owen Valley 63
27. Indpls Shortridge=
Indpls Brebeuf 71, Heritage Christian 63
Indpls Chatard 76, Indpls Herron 21
28. Christel House Manual=
Indpls Washington 50, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 41
29. Greensburg=
Franklin Co. 50, Rushville 45
30. Charlestown=
Corydon 66, N. Harrison 52
31. Washington=
Heritage Hills 42, Southridge 37
32. Boonville=
Boonville 58, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49
Evansville Mater Dei 58, Evansville Bosse 57
Class 2A=
33. Whiting=
Gary 21st Century 93, Whiting 57
34. N. Judson=
LaVille 70, Hebron 47
N. Judson 59, Wheeler 30
35. Westview=
Prairie Hts. 63, Fremont 47
Westview 74, Churubusco 49
36. Rochester=
Cass 65, Pioneer 29
Winamac 66, N. Miami 48
37. S. Adams=
Adams Central 53, Whitko 49
38. Delphi=
Carroll (Flora) 80, Seeger 56
Clinton Prairie 42, Lafayette Catholic 37
39. Taylor=
Taylor 67, Blackford 38
40. Monroe Central=
Muncie Burris 61, Winchester 42
41. Shenandoah=
Northeastern 47, Shenandoah 41
42. Eastern Hancock=
Eastern Hancock 75, Indpls Irvington 25
43. Cascade=
University 58, Sheridan 30
44. Southmont=
Parke Heritage 60, Greencastle 42
45. S. Ripley=
Milan 59, Switzerland Co. 56
46. Southwestern=
Henryville 66, Austin 52
47. N. Knox=
Vincennes (South Knox— 47, Sullivan 35
48. Tell City=
N. Posey 58, S. Spencer 56
Class 1A=
49. Morgan Twp.=
Kouts 60, Washington Twp. 47
Morgan Twp. 54, Tri-Township 15
50. Triton=
Culver 42, S. Bend Trinity 27
51. Hamilton=
Bethany Christian 66, Hamilton 26
52. W. Central=
Frontier 44, Caston 40
53. Southwood=
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 65, Southern Wells 53
54. Fountain Central=
Faith Christian 70, Clinton Central 67
Fountain Central 58, Attica 8
56. Tri=
Blue River 59, Tri 52
57. White River Valley=
Bloomington Lighthouse 60, Shakamak 50
58. Indiana Deaf=
Bethesda Christian 61, Indiana Deaf 15
59. Indpls Lutheran=
Providence Cristo Rey 77, Eminence 65
60. Edinburgh=
S. Decatur 52, Edinburgh 45
61. W. Washington=
Borden 40, W. Washington 37
Rock Creek Academy 40, Christian Academy 37
62. New Washington=
New Washington 61, Madison Shawe 52
Rising Sun 69, Medora 42
63. Loogootee=
Loogootee 88, Vincennes Rivet 30
64. Wood Memorial=
Ev. Day 89, Cannelton 34
Evansville Christian 48, Wood Memorial 46
Sectional Semifinal=
Class 1A=
55. Tri-Central=
Tri-Central 80, Anderson Prep Academy 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Forest Park vs. Crawford Co., ppd. to Mar 1st.
