BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sectional First Round=

Class 4A=

1. Munster=

Hammond Central 62, Gary West 54

2. Crown Point=

Crown Point 54, Portage 45

3. LaPorte=

Michigan City 70, S. Bend Adams 62

Mishawaka 61, Plymouth 35

4. Elkhart=

Northridge 55, Warsaw 51

Penn 83, Elkhart 37

5. Carroll (Fort Wayne)=

E. Noble 44, DeKalb 40

Ft. Wayne North 79, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 48

6. Columbia City=

Ft. Wayne Wayne 84, New Haven 58

Homestead 52, Huntington North 42

7. Kokomo=

Lafayette Harrison 54, Lafayette Jeff 39

Marion 57, Logansport 42

8. Carmel=

Fishers 68, Hamilton Southeastern 49

Westfield 43, Carmel 40

9. Muncie Central=

Pendleton Hts. 62, Richmond 58

10. Warren Central=

Warren Central 61, Lawrence Central 58, OT

11. Perry Meridian=

Decatur Central 55, Indpls Roncalli 52

12. Plainfield=

Terre Haute South 61, Avon 58

13. Center Grove=

Bloomington North 101, Mooresville 58

Center Grove 49, Greenwood 42

14. Columbus North=

Columbus North 40, Franklin 38

Shelbyville 54, E. Central 47, OT

15. Seymour=

Jennings Co. 72, Bedford N. Lawrence 71, 2OT

New Albany 60, Floyd Central 49

16. Evansville North=

Evansville Reitz 53, Castle 41

Jasper 51, Evansville Harrison 48

Class 3A=

18. Knox=

Glenn 68, Tippecanoe Valley 55

19. Jimtown=

Mishawaka Marian 69, S. Bend Clay 44

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 76, Jimtown 52

20. NorthWood=

NorthWood 52, Wawasee 23

21. Garrett=

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64, Angola 56

22. Frankfort=

Western 61, W. Lafayette 53

23. Peru=

Peru 71, Mississinewa 63

24. New Castle=

Delta 63, Centerville 41

25. Danville=

Crawfordsville 57, Monrovia 40

Danville 68, Western Boone 61

26. Northview=

Northview 77, Owen Valley 63

27. Indpls Shortridge=

Indpls Brebeuf 71, Heritage Christian 63

Indpls Chatard 76, Indpls Herron 21

28. Christel House Manual=

Indpls Washington 50, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 41

29. Greensburg=

Franklin Co. 50, Rushville 45

30. Charlestown=

Corydon 66, N. Harrison 52

31. Washington=

Heritage Hills 42, Southridge 37

32. Boonville=

Boonville 58, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49

Evansville Mater Dei 58, Evansville Bosse 57

Class 2A=

33. Whiting=

Gary 21st Century 93, Whiting 57

34. N. Judson=

LaVille 70, Hebron 47

N. Judson 59, Wheeler 30

35. Westview=

Prairie Hts. 63, Fremont 47

Westview 74, Churubusco 49

36. Rochester=

Cass 65, Pioneer 29

Winamac 66, N. Miami 48

37. S. Adams=

Adams Central 53, Whitko 49

38. Delphi=

Carroll (Flora) 80, Seeger 56

Clinton Prairie 42, Lafayette Catholic 37

39. Taylor=

Taylor 67, Blackford 38

40. Monroe Central=

Muncie Burris 61, Winchester 42

41. Shenandoah=

Northeastern 47, Shenandoah 41

42. Eastern Hancock=

Eastern Hancock 75, Indpls Irvington 25

43. Cascade=

University 58, Sheridan 30

44. Southmont=

Parke Heritage 60, Greencastle 42

45. S. Ripley=

Milan 59, Switzerland Co. 56

46. Southwestern=

Henryville 66, Austin 52

47. N. Knox=

Vincennes (South Knox— 47, Sullivan 35

48. Tell City=

N. Posey 58, S. Spencer 56

Class 1A=

49. Morgan Twp.=

Kouts 60, Washington Twp. 47

Morgan Twp. 54, Tri-Township 15

50. Triton=

Culver 42, S. Bend Trinity 27

51. Hamilton=

Bethany Christian 66, Hamilton 26

52. W. Central=

Frontier 44, Caston 40

53. Southwood=

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 65, Southern Wells 53

54. Fountain Central=

Faith Christian 70, Clinton Central 67

Fountain Central 58, Attica 8

56. Tri=

Blue River 59, Tri 52

57. White River Valley=

Bloomington Lighthouse 60, Shakamak 50

58. Indiana Deaf=

Bethesda Christian 61, Indiana Deaf 15

59. Indpls Lutheran=

Providence Cristo Rey 77, Eminence 65

60. Edinburgh=

S. Decatur 52, Edinburgh 45

61. W. Washington=

Borden 40, W. Washington 37

Rock Creek Academy 40, Christian Academy 37

62. New Washington=

New Washington 61, Madison Shawe 52

Rising Sun 69, Medora 42

63. Loogootee=

Loogootee 88, Vincennes Rivet 30

64. Wood Memorial=

Ev. Day 89, Cannelton 34

Evansville Christian 48, Wood Memorial 46

Sectional Semifinal=

Class 1A=

55. Tri-Central=

Tri-Central 80, Anderson Prep Academy 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Forest Park vs. Crawford Co., ppd. to Mar 1st.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/