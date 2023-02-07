Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American History 74, Newark Vocational 69
Atlantic Tech 56, Glassboro 46
Bard 61, Bloomfield 50
Barnegat 60, Seneca 43
Bayonne 81, Technology 41
Belvidere 73, Warren Tech 32
Bordentown 63, Delran 46
Brearley 55, Manville 50
Burlington City 61, Willingboro 40
Burlington Township 71, Kingsway 52
CAPS Central 63, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 59
Camden 114, Winslow 46
Camden Catholic 58, Audubon 36
Camden Eastside 71, Paulsboro 49
Cedar Grove 60, Sussex Tech 56
Cherry Hill East 82, Bridgeton 52
Cinnaminson 72, Pennsauken 35
Clayton 75, Moorestown Friends 61
Collingswood 62, Pennsville Memorial 58
Delaware Valley Regional 48, Voorhees 37
Delbarton 59, Mendham 47
Dickinson 49, Lincoln 41
Dover 73, Whippany Park 71
Dunellen 55, Academy Charter 31
Eagle Academy 63, Orange 59
East Brunswick Magnet 58, Piscataway Tech 45
Ferris 68, BelovED Charter 49
Fort Lee 42, Watchung Hills 39
Freehold 62, Neptune 61
Hammonton 69, Vineland 23
Hasbrouck Heights 66, Boonton 56
Highland Park 58, Perth Amboy Tech 40
Hoboken 75, Kearny 47
Indian Hills 52, West Milford 43
Kinnelon 35, Parsippany 33
Lakeland 80, Paterson Charter 37
Lenape 46, Moorestown 42
Madison 36, Roxbury 34
Mainland Regional 58, Red Bank Regional 54
McNair 66, University Charter 19
Morris Catholic 62, Mountain Lakes 43
North Bergen 70, Union City 58
North Plainfield 60, Roselle Park 46
Northern Burlington 74, Maple Shade 24
Oakcrest 73, Millville 68
Palmyra 70, Stem Civics 61
Paramus 59, Morris Knolls 55
Park Ridge 53, Leonia 34
Parsippany Hills 64, Manchester Regional 41
Rancocas Valley 53, Hopewell Valley Central 43
Randolph 63, Wayne Hills 45
Roselle Catholic 69, Newark Central 41
Salem County Vo-Tech 50, Camden Tech 37
Shore Regional 80, Lakewood 38
Somerville 41, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 37
St. Joseph-Metuchen 74, Morristown 60
St. Peter’s Prep 64, Snyder 47
Sterling 52, Cherry Hill West 49
Trenton Central 81, St. Thomas Aquinas 70
Union Catholic 82, Livingston 62
Wall 62, Jackson Liberty 57
Westampton Tech 65, Trenton Catholic 59
Wildwood 53, Lower Cape May Regional 44
Woodbury 50, Lindenwold 47
