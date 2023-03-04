Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Booker T. Washington 65, Putnam West 63
Broken Arrow 68, Putnam North 52
Choctaw 49, Westmoore 48
Colcord 49, Warner 37
Crooked Oak 57, Cascia Hall 56
Deer Creek 42, Mustang 40
El Reno 47, Piedmont 46
Glencoe 52, Roff 43
Hobart 50, Hooker 40
Hugo 50, Purcell 30
Lindsay 40, Marlow 36
Newcastle 59, Ada 40
North Rock Creek 65, Anadarko 56
OKC Southeast 57, Mount St. Mary 53
Oklahoma Christian School 63, Bethany 47
Pocola 47, Rejoice Christian School 33
Sequoyah-Claremore 59, Central 35
Stilwell 56, Tuttle 48
Tahlequah 56, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 45
Tulsa Edison 55, Grove 33
Wister 52, Oktaha 47
OSSAA Playoffs=
Championship=
Class A=
Caddo 58, Okay 51
Class B=
Ft. Cobb-Broxton 68, Calumet 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/