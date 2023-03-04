AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Booker T. Washington 65, Putnam West 63

Broken Arrow 68, Putnam North 52

Choctaw 49, Westmoore 48

Colcord 49, Warner 37

Crooked Oak 57, Cascia Hall 56

Deer Creek 42, Mustang 40

El Reno 47, Piedmont 46

Glencoe 52, Roff 43

Hobart 50, Hooker 40

Hugo 50, Purcell 30

Lindsay 40, Marlow 36

Newcastle 59, Ada 40

North Rock Creek 65, Anadarko 56

OKC Southeast 57, Mount St. Mary 53

Oklahoma Christian School 63, Bethany 47

Pocola 47, Rejoice Christian School 33

Sequoyah-Claremore 59, Central 35

Stilwell 56, Tuttle 48

Tahlequah 56, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 45

Tulsa Edison 55, Grove 33

Wister 52, Oktaha 47

OSSAA Playoffs=

Championship=

Class A=

Caddo 58, Okay 51

Class B=

Ft. Cobb-Broxton 68, Calumet 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.