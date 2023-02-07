AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Conger 91, Madelia 70

Avail Academy 93, LILA 54

BOLD 85, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 62

Bagley 70, Lake of the Woods 56

Bigfork 60, Littlefork-Big Falls 49

Blackduck 94, North Woods 91

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 88, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 51

Chatfield 58, Winona Cotter 43

Cherry 104, International Falls 23

Concordia Academy 86, St. Croix Lutheran 69

Dawson-Boyd 69, MACCRAY 44

Duluth Denfeld 87, Two Harbors 70

East Central 77, McGregor 58

East Grand Forks 89, Warroad 52

Hiawatha Collegiate 124, Community of Peace 40

Hill City 61, Mille Lacs Co-op 50

Hillcrest Lutheran 51, West Central 47

Hills-Beaver Creek 63, Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. 55

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 73, LeSueur-Henderson 49

Jackson County Central 79, St. James Area 68

Kingsland 71, LeRoy-Ostrander 31

Lanesboro 60, Southland 40

Lewiston-Altura 89, Blooming Prairie 74

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 79, Laporte 49

Lourdes Academy, Wis. 75, Randolph 60

ADVERTISEMENT

Luverne 78, Edgerton 60

Mahnomen/Waubun 91, Park Christian 81

Maranatha Christian 98, Nova Classical Academy 23

Milaca 87, Holdingford 46

Minneapolis North 105, Minneapolis Roosevelt 49

Minneapolis Washburn 65, Minneapolis South 57

Montevideo 66, New London-Spicer 49

Moorhead 83, Sartell-St. Stephen 54

Sports

  • Super Bowl opening night returns with energetic atmosphere

  • Mahomes, Hurts aware of significance of this Super Bowl duel

  • Thompson scores 42 points with 12 3s, Warriors beat Thunder

  • Irving trade official as Mavs essentially start season over

    • Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 77, Redwood Valley 59

    Nashwauk-Keewatin 69, Floodwood 62

    New Life Academy 82, Anoka 69

    Pillager 51, Staples-Motley 42

    Pine River-Backus 85, Sebeka 27

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 88, Ortonville 36

    South St. Paul 88, Byron 60

    Spectrum 74, Foley 68

    Spring Grove 69, Fillmore Central 65

    St. Agnes 54, Cristo Rey Jesuit 52

    St. Francis 81, Pine City 52

    St. Paul Academy 82, Hope Academy 64

    Thief River Falls 88, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 65

    Trinity 59, St. Croix Prep 54

    Triton 69, Dover-Eyota 56

    Ubah Medical Academy 55, Prairie Seeds Academy 17

    Waconia 88, Becker 53

    Willmar 67, Monticello 51

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Clearbrook-Gonvick vs. Sacred Heart, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.