Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Conger 91, Madelia 70
Avail Academy 93, LILA 54
BOLD 85, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 62
Bagley 70, Lake of the Woods 56
Bigfork 60, Littlefork-Big Falls 49
Blackduck 94, North Woods 91
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 88, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 51
Chatfield 58, Winona Cotter 43
Cherry 104, International Falls 23
Concordia Academy 86, St. Croix Lutheran 69
Dawson-Boyd 69, MACCRAY 44
Duluth Denfeld 87, Two Harbors 70
East Central 77, McGregor 58
East Grand Forks 89, Warroad 52
Hiawatha Collegiate 124, Community of Peace 40
Hill City 61, Mille Lacs Co-op 50
Hillcrest Lutheran 51, West Central 47
Hills-Beaver Creek 63, Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. 55
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 73, LeSueur-Henderson 49
Jackson County Central 79, St. James Area 68
Kingsland 71, LeRoy-Ostrander 31
Lanesboro 60, Southland 40
Lewiston-Altura 89, Blooming Prairie 74
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 79, Laporte 49
Lourdes Academy, Wis. 75, Randolph 60
Luverne 78, Edgerton 60
Mahnomen/Waubun 91, Park Christian 81
Maranatha Christian 98, Nova Classical Academy 23
Milaca 87, Holdingford 46
Minneapolis North 105, Minneapolis Roosevelt 49
Minneapolis Washburn 65, Minneapolis South 57
Montevideo 66, New London-Spicer 49
Moorhead 83, Sartell-St. Stephen 54
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 77, Redwood Valley 59
Nashwauk-Keewatin 69, Floodwood 62
New Life Academy 82, Anoka 69
Pillager 51, Staples-Motley 42
Pine River-Backus 85, Sebeka 27
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 88, Ortonville 36
South St. Paul 88, Byron 60
Spectrum 74, Foley 68
Spring Grove 69, Fillmore Central 65
St. Agnes 54, Cristo Rey Jesuit 52
St. Francis 81, Pine City 52
St. Paul Academy 82, Hope Academy 64
Thief River Falls 88, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 65
Trinity 59, St. Croix Prep 54
Triton 69, Dover-Eyota 56
Ubah Medical Academy 55, Prairie Seeds Academy 17
Waconia 88, Becker 53
Willmar 67, Monticello 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clearbrook-Gonvick vs. Sacred Heart, ppd.
___
