Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 62, Summerfield 45
Allen Park 49, Wyandotte Roosevelt 33
Allen Park Cabrini 56, Detroit Cristo Rey 45
Almont 67, North Branch 56
American International Academy 73, Detroit Cesar Chavez 31
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Royal Oak Shrine 26
Ann Arbor Huron 49, Bedford 40
Ann Arbor Skyline 47, Ann Arbor Pioneer 35
Armada 61, Imlay City 41
Baldwin 54, Traverse City Christian 44
Baraga 52, Republic-Michigamme 20
Bark River-Harris 60, Stephenson 46
Battle Creek Lakeview 66, Mattawan 59
Battle Creek Pennfield 57, Charlotte 50
Bay City All Saints 62, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 44
Bay City Central 68, Bay City Western 62
Bay City John Glenn 72, Birch Run 41
Beal City 68, Lake City 45
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 68, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 52
Big Rapids 49, Reed City 35
Birmingham Brother Rice 64, St. Mary’s Prep 59
Blanchard Montabella 65, Ashley 22
Boyne City 64, Grayling 46
Bridgeport 70, Saginaw Swan Valley 56
Brighton 62, Northville 48
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 61, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 42
Bronson 56, Jonesville 46
Burton Atherton 62, Genesee 59
Burton Bendle 71, Mount Morris 56
Byron Center 61, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 50
Calumet 58, L’Anse 34
Canton 68, Novi 40
Canton Prep 39, Taylor Prep 36
Centreville 67, Comstock 51
Chelsea 81, Pinckney 37
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 64, Sterling Heights Stevenson 34
Coldwater 52, Jackson Northwest 49
Comstock Park 58, Kelloggsville 47
Croswell-Lexington 77, Algonac 42
Dearborn 60, Livonia Stevenson 44
Dearborn Advanced Technology 47, Dearborn Heights Star International 41
Dearborn Divine Child 66, Gabriel Richard Catholic 65
Dearborn Edsel Ford 55, Trenton 52
Deckerville 68, Mayville 49
Dowagiac Union 69, Three Rivers 62
Dryden 56, Peck 45
Dundee 65, Blissfield 50
East Lansing 77, Lansing Everett 57
Eau Claire 75, Three Oaks River Valley 63
Ecorse 82, Detroit Voyageur 68
Elk Rapids 66, Kalkaska 38
Fenton 65, Holly 54
Ferndale University 79, Lutheran Westland 56
Flat Rock 60, New Boston Huron 24
Flint Beecher 74, Burton Bentley 16
Flint Kearsley 56, Swartz Creek 54
Flushing 48, Linden 47
Franklin LIVONIA MI 65, Wayne Memorial 60
Fraser 58, Utica Ford 31
Freeland 58, Alma 43
Fruitport 61, Allendale 53
GR Sacred Heart 56, Creative Technology Academy 17
Gaylord St. Mary 64, Bellaire 57
Goodrich 43, Corunna 39
Grand Blanc 72, Flint Powers 54
Grand Haven 51, Jenison 38
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 67, Kalamazoo Christian 36
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 67, Wyoming Godwin Heights 42
Grand Rapids South Christian 73, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 51
Grand River Prep 53, Zion Christian 49
Grandville 70, Caledonia 58
Grandville Calvin Christian 62, Hopkins 54
Grant 68, Howard City Tri-County 66
Greenville 55, Lowell 48
Grosse Ile 48, Monroe Jefferson 32
Grosse Pointe South 66, Macomb Dakota 59
Hamilton 66, Holland Christian 43
Hamtramck 69, Notre Dame Prep 58
Harbor Springs 73, Charlevoix 63
Hartford 56, Marcellus 50
Hillman 76, Atlanta 16
Holland Black River 52, Coloma 47
Holt 69, Grand Ledge 59
Homer 63, Concord 35
Jackson 72, Ypsilanti 48
Jackson Prep 73, Marshall Academy 44
Kent City 50, Muskegon Orchard View 32
Kingsford 72, West Iron County 17
Kingston 62, Kinde-North Huron 32
Lake Fenton 59, Clio 53
Lansing Christian 55, Stockbridge 47
Lawton 63, Vicksburg 52
Leslie 43, Lake Odessa Lakewood 33
Lincoln Park 62, Taylor 51
Lincoln-Alcona 55, Oscoda 25
Mackinaw City 76, Harbor Light Christian 54
Macomb Lutheran North 44, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 39
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 52, Ann Arbor Greenhills 45
Madison Heights Lamphere 73, Hazel Park 71
Manistee 49, Hesperia 20
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 52, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 44
Marquette 75, Gladstone 44
Millington 72, New Lothrop 64
Mount Pleasant 60, Saginaw Heritage 59
Muskegon 68, Zeeland East 32
New Buffalo 67, Covert 33
Norway 81, Carney-Nadeau 31
Oakridge High School 79, Morley-Stanwood 66
Olivet 54, Perry 21
Onaway 83, Central Lake 35
Onsted 52, Hudson 31
Ortonville Brandon 57, Owosso 44
Painesdale Jeffers 79, Lake Linden-Hubbell 46
Paradise Whitefish 42, Burt 34
Parma Western 66, Eaton Rapids 50
Pinconning 58, Saginaw Arts and Science 33
Port Huron 70, Marine City 27
Port Huron Northern 68, Grosse Pointe North 61
Posen 58, Fairview 32
Quincy 47, Union City 46
Rapid River 38, Eben Junction Superior Central 34
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 58, Ontonagon 54
Redford Union 51, Redford Thurston 44
Remus Chippewa Hills 59, Clare 51
Richmond 58, Yale 44
Riverview 54, Milan 45
Rockford 61, East Kentwood 49
Romeo 69, New Haven 62
Romulus 68, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 49
Roseville 68, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 54
Sault Ste Marie 68, Gaylord 64
Shelby 66, Montague 49
South Haven 53, Galesburg-Augusta 33
South Lyon 64, Walled Lake Northern 33
St. Joseph 77, Richland Gull Lake 62
Standish-Sterling Central 73, Ithaca 46
Traverse City St. Francis 68, East Jordan 40
Troy Athens 39, Lake Orion 37
Utica Eisenhower 77, Warren Mott 52
Vermontville Maple Valley 54, Delton Kellogg 39
Walled Lake Western 63, Waterford Kettering 22
Warren Cousino HS 48, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 30
Warren De La Salle 59, Detroit Catholic Central 50
Warren Lincoln 75, Eastpointe East Detroit 47
Warren Michigan Collegiate 70, Farmington 45
Waterford Our Lady 55, Detroit Universal 18
Watervliet 61, Schoolcraft 47
Wayland Union 60, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 47
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 61, Alpena 55
West Michigan Aviation 63, North Muskegon 55
White Cloud 54, Holton 43
White Pigeon 55, Bangor 50
Whiteford 46, Sand Creek 39
Wyoming 71, Muskegon Mona Shores 58
Wyoming Lee 81, Saranac 47
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 71, Ravenna 39
Ypsilanti Lincoln 49, Dexter 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fife Lake Forest Area vs. Indian River-Inland Lakes, ppd.
Wolverine vs. Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/