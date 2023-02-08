AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 62, Summerfield 45

Allen Park 49, Wyandotte Roosevelt 33

Allen Park Cabrini 56, Detroit Cristo Rey 45

Almont 67, North Branch 56

American International Academy 73, Detroit Cesar Chavez 31

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Royal Oak Shrine 26

Ann Arbor Huron 49, Bedford 40

Ann Arbor Skyline 47, Ann Arbor Pioneer 35

Armada 61, Imlay City 41

Baldwin 54, Traverse City Christian 44

Baraga 52, Republic-Michigamme 20

Bark River-Harris 60, Stephenson 46

Battle Creek Lakeview 66, Mattawan 59

Battle Creek Pennfield 57, Charlotte 50

Bay City All Saints 62, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 44

Bay City Central 68, Bay City Western 62

Bay City John Glenn 72, Birch Run 41

Beal City 68, Lake City 45

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 68, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 52

Big Rapids 49, Reed City 35

Birmingham Brother Rice 64, St. Mary’s Prep 59

Blanchard Montabella 65, Ashley 22

Boyne City 64, Grayling 46

Bridgeport 70, Saginaw Swan Valley 56

Brighton 62, Northville 48

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 61, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 42

Bronson 56, Jonesville 46

Burton Atherton 62, Genesee 59

Burton Bendle 71, Mount Morris 56

Byron Center 61, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 50

Calumet 58, L’Anse 34

Canton 68, Novi 40

    • Canton Prep 39, Taylor Prep 36

    Centreville 67, Comstock 51

    Chelsea 81, Pinckney 37

    Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 64, Sterling Heights Stevenson 34

    Coldwater 52, Jackson Northwest 49

    Comstock Park 58, Kelloggsville 47

    Croswell-Lexington 77, Algonac 42

    Dearborn 60, Livonia Stevenson 44

    Dearborn Advanced Technology 47, Dearborn Heights Star International 41

    Dearborn Divine Child 66, Gabriel Richard Catholic 65

    Dearborn Edsel Ford 55, Trenton 52

    Deckerville 68, Mayville 49

    Dowagiac Union 69, Three Rivers 62

    Dryden 56, Peck 45

    Dundee 65, Blissfield 50

    East Lansing 77, Lansing Everett 57

    Eau Claire 75, Three Oaks River Valley 63

    Ecorse 82, Detroit Voyageur 68

    Elk Rapids 66, Kalkaska 38

    Fenton 65, Holly 54

    Ferndale University 79, Lutheran Westland 56

    Flat Rock 60, New Boston Huron 24

    Flint Beecher 74, Burton Bentley 16

    Flint Kearsley 56, Swartz Creek 54

    Flushing 48, Linden 47

    Franklin LIVONIA MI 65, Wayne Memorial 60

    Fraser 58, Utica Ford 31

    Freeland 58, Alma 43

    Fruitport 61, Allendale 53

    GR Sacred Heart 56, Creative Technology Academy 17

    Gaylord St. Mary 64, Bellaire 57

    Goodrich 43, Corunna 39

    Grand Blanc 72, Flint Powers 54

    Grand Haven 51, Jenison 38

    Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 67, Kalamazoo Christian 36

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 67, Wyoming Godwin Heights 42

    Grand Rapids South Christian 73, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 51

    Grand River Prep 53, Zion Christian 49

    Grandville 70, Caledonia 58

    Grandville Calvin Christian 62, Hopkins 54

    Grant 68, Howard City Tri-County 66

    Greenville 55, Lowell 48

    Grosse Ile 48, Monroe Jefferson 32

    Grosse Pointe South 66, Macomb Dakota 59

    Hamilton 66, Holland Christian 43

    Hamtramck 69, Notre Dame Prep 58

    Harbor Springs 73, Charlevoix 63

    Hartford 56, Marcellus 50

    Hillman 76, Atlanta 16

    Holland Black River 52, Coloma 47

    Holt 69, Grand Ledge 59

    Homer 63, Concord 35

    Jackson 72, Ypsilanti 48

    Jackson Prep 73, Marshall Academy 44

    Kent City 50, Muskegon Orchard View 32

    Kingsford 72, West Iron County 17

    Kingston 62, Kinde-North Huron 32

    Lake Fenton 59, Clio 53

    Lansing Christian 55, Stockbridge 47

    Lawton 63, Vicksburg 52

    Leslie 43, Lake Odessa Lakewood 33

    Lincoln Park 62, Taylor 51

    Lincoln-Alcona 55, Oscoda 25

    Mackinaw City 76, Harbor Light Christian 54

    Macomb Lutheran North 44, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 39

    Madison Heights Bishop Foley 52, Ann Arbor Greenhills 45

    Madison Heights Lamphere 73, Hazel Park 71

    Manistee 49, Hesperia 20

    Marine City Cardinal Mooney 52, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 44

    Marquette 75, Gladstone 44

    Millington 72, New Lothrop 64

    Mount Pleasant 60, Saginaw Heritage 59

    Muskegon 68, Zeeland East 32

    New Buffalo 67, Covert 33

    Norway 81, Carney-Nadeau 31

    Oakridge High School 79, Morley-Stanwood 66

    Olivet 54, Perry 21

    Onaway 83, Central Lake 35

    Onsted 52, Hudson 31

    Ortonville Brandon 57, Owosso 44

    Painesdale Jeffers 79, Lake Linden-Hubbell 46

    Paradise Whitefish 42, Burt 34

    Parma Western 66, Eaton Rapids 50

    Pinconning 58, Saginaw Arts and Science 33

    Port Huron 70, Marine City 27

    Port Huron Northern 68, Grosse Pointe North 61

    Posen 58, Fairview 32

    Quincy 47, Union City 46

    Rapid River 38, Eben Junction Superior Central 34

    Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 58, Ontonagon 54

    Redford Union 51, Redford Thurston 44

    Remus Chippewa Hills 59, Clare 51

    Richmond 58, Yale 44

    Riverview 54, Milan 45

    Rockford 61, East Kentwood 49

    Romeo 69, New Haven 62

    Romulus 68, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 49

    Roseville 68, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 54

    Sault Ste Marie 68, Gaylord 64

    Shelby 66, Montague 49

    South Haven 53, Galesburg-Augusta 33

    South Lyon 64, Walled Lake Northern 33

    St. Joseph 77, Richland Gull Lake 62

    Standish-Sterling Central 73, Ithaca 46

    Traverse City St. Francis 68, East Jordan 40

    Troy Athens 39, Lake Orion 37

    Utica Eisenhower 77, Warren Mott 52

    Vermontville Maple Valley 54, Delton Kellogg 39

    Walled Lake Western 63, Waterford Kettering 22

    Warren Cousino HS 48, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 30

    Warren De La Salle 59, Detroit Catholic Central 50

    Warren Lincoln 75, Eastpointe East Detroit 47

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 70, Farmington 45

    Waterford Our Lady 55, Detroit Universal 18

    Watervliet 61, Schoolcraft 47

    Wayland Union 60, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 47

    West Branch Ogemaw Heights 61, Alpena 55

    West Michigan Aviation 63, North Muskegon 55

    White Cloud 54, Holton 43

    White Pigeon 55, Bangor 50

    Whiteford 46, Sand Creek 39

    Wyoming 71, Muskegon Mona Shores 58

    Wyoming Lee 81, Saranac 47

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 71, Ravenna 39

    Ypsilanti Lincoln 49, Dexter 47

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Fife Lake Forest Area vs. Indian River-Inland Lakes, ppd.

    Wolverine vs. Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

