Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sectional First Round=
Class 1A=
50. Culver=
Argos 62, Culver 58, 3OT
57. Bloomfield=
Bloomfield 71, Bloomington Lighthouse 32
Clay City 48, White River Valley 47
60. Southwestern (Shelby)=
Morristown 53, Edinburgh 17
S. Decatur 56, Oldenburg 49
61. Borden=
Rock Creek Academy 52, Christian Academy 42
W. Washington 70, S. Central (Elizabeth) 62
63. Springs Valley=
Barr-Reeve 63, Shoals 40
Orleans 55, Washington Catholic 11
64. Tecumseh=
Dubois 58, Evansville Christian 25
Class 2A=
33. Andrean=
Illiana Christian 56, Bowman Academy 22
39. Blackford=
Blackford 68, Eastern (Greentown) 35
Tipton 49, Taylor 11
40. Wapahani=
Winchester 47, Monroe Central 27
44. Greencastle=
Parke Heritage 68, N. Putnam 43
Riverton Parke 57, S. Putnam 37
46. Austin=
Austin 49, Clarksville 21
Southwestern (Hanover) 45, Henryville 35
47. Eastern Greene=
Paoli 46, N. Daviess 31
48. Forest Park=
Forest Park 41, N. Posey 25
S. Spencer 43, Crawford Co. 36
Class 3A=
17. Griffith=
Hammond Noll 65, Calumet Christian 14
Hanover Central 65, River Forest 30
21. Ft. Wayne Concordia=
Ft. Wayne Concordia 62, Leo 51
Garrett 41, Angola 32
22. Benton Central=
Benton Central 54, Western 47
Rensselaer 57, Frankfort 12
23. Norwell=
Bellmont 57, Oak Hill 21
Northwestern 69, Mississinewa 32
24. Hamilton Heights=
Frankton 67, Delta 33
Yorktown 70, New Castle 37
25. Lebanon=
Danville 53, Crawfordsville 16
Tri-West 61, Monrovia 53
26. Owen Valley=
Edgewood 50, W. Vigo 27
Indian Creek 44, Owen Valley 31
29. Rushville=
Franklin Co. 51, Batesville 39
Rushville 55, Greensburg 53
31. Princeton=
Princeton 52, Pike Central 31
Southridge 50, Heritage Hills 31
Class 4A=
1. Lake Central=
Lake Central 60, E. Chicago Central 15
Munster 56, Merrillville 52
2. Lowell=
Chesterton 45, Lowell 30
Valparaiso 40, Crown Point 34
3. Plymouth=
Michigan City 56, LaPorte 41
9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)=
Anderson 63, Muncie Central 52
New Palestine 45, Richmond 27
10. Lawrence Central=
Indpls Attucks 54, Indpls Tech 49
Warren Central 60, Lawrence Central 58
11. Southport=
Decatur Central 53, Indpls Roncalli 52
Franklin Central 53, Indpls Perry Meridian 29
15. Bedford North Lawrence=
Bedford N. Lawrence 51, Jennings Co. 38
