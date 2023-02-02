AP NEWS
    Wednesday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Sectional First Round=

    Class 1A=

    50. Culver=

    Argos 62, Culver 58, 3OT

    57. Bloomfield=

    Bloomfield 71, Bloomington Lighthouse 32

    Clay City 48, White River Valley 47

    60. Southwestern (Shelby)=

    Morristown 53, Edinburgh 17

    S. Decatur 56, Oldenburg 49

    61. Borden=

    Rock Creek Academy 52, Christian Academy 42

    W. Washington 70, S. Central (Elizabeth) 62

    63. Springs Valley=

    Barr-Reeve 63, Shoals 40

    Orleans 55, Washington Catholic 11

    64. Tecumseh=

    Dubois 58, Evansville Christian 25

    Class 2A=

    33. Andrean=

    Illiana Christian 56, Bowman Academy 22

    39. Blackford=

    Blackford 68, Eastern (Greentown) 35

    Tipton 49, Taylor 11

    40. Wapahani=

    Winchester 47, Monroe Central 27

    44. Greencastle=

    Parke Heritage 68, N. Putnam 43

    Riverton Parke 57, S. Putnam 37

    46. Austin=

    Austin 49, Clarksville 21

    Southwestern (Hanover) 45, Henryville 35

    47. Eastern Greene=

    Paoli 46, N. Daviess 31

    48. Forest Park=

    Forest Park 41, N. Posey 25

    S. Spencer 43, Crawford Co. 36

    Class 3A=

    17. Griffith=

    Hammond Noll 65, Calumet Christian 14

    Hanover Central 65, River Forest 30

    21. Ft. Wayne Concordia=

    Ft. Wayne Concordia 62, Leo 51

    Garrett 41, Angola 32

    22. Benton Central=

    Benton Central 54, Western 47

    Rensselaer 57, Frankfort 12

    23. Norwell=

    Bellmont 57, Oak Hill 21

    • Northwestern 69, Mississinewa 32

    24. Hamilton Heights=

    Frankton 67, Delta 33

    Yorktown 70, New Castle 37

    25. Lebanon=

    Danville 53, Crawfordsville 16

    Tri-West 61, Monrovia 53

    26. Owen Valley=

    Edgewood 50, W. Vigo 27

    Indian Creek 44, Owen Valley 31

    29. Rushville=

    Franklin Co. 51, Batesville 39

    Rushville 55, Greensburg 53

    31. Princeton=

    Princeton 52, Pike Central 31

    Southridge 50, Heritage Hills 31

    Class 4A=

    1. Lake Central=

    Lake Central 60, E. Chicago Central 15

    Munster 56, Merrillville 52

    2. Lowell=

    Chesterton 45, Lowell 30

    Valparaiso 40, Crown Point 34

    3. Plymouth=

    Michigan City 56, LaPorte 41

    9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)=

    Anderson 63, Muncie Central 52

    New Palestine 45, Richmond 27

    10. Lawrence Central=

    Indpls Attucks 54, Indpls Tech 49

    Warren Central 60, Lawrence Central 58

    11. Southport=

    Decatur Central 53, Indpls Roncalli 52

    Franklin Central 53, Indpls Perry Meridian 29

    15. Bedford North Lawrence=

    Bedford N. Lawrence 51, Jennings Co. 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.