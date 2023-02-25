AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 67, Salem 41

Bishop Guertin 64, Windham 62

Coe-Brown 68, Milford 44

Exeter 58, Keene 43

Goffstown 72, Alvirne 57

Hanover 53, John Stark 48

Londonderry 66, Manchester Memorial 53

Nashua North 63, Winnacunnet 51

Pinkerton 74, Merrimack 33

Portsmouth 64, Nashua South 49

Rivendell 56, Lake Region Union, Vt. 43

Souhegan 60, Kennett 47

Trinity 74, Timberlane 54

NHIAA Playoffs=

Division IV=

Quarterfinal=

Concord Christian 61, Derryfield 57

Holy Family 69, Farmington 67

Littleton 54, Mascenic Regional 36

Woodsville 66, Profile 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.