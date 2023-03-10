AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 10, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 3=

Championship=

Eagan 63, Rosemount 52

Section 4=

Championship=

Stillwater 60, East Ridge 55

Section 6=

Championship=

Hopkins 70, Wayzata 68

Section 7=

Championship=

Centennial 44, Blaine 29

Section 8=

Championship=

St. Michael-Albertville 78, Elk River 44

Class AAA=

Section 3=

Championship=

DeLaSalle 67, Visitation 55

Section 4=

Championship=

Hill-Murray 53, Totino-Grace 44

Section 5=

Championship=

Becker 62, Monticello 49

Section 6=

Championship=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 71, Holy Angels 47

Section 7=

Championship=

Grand Rapids 59, Cloquet 43

Section 8=

Championship=

Alexandria 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press.