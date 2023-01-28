Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Big Piney 69, Rich County, Utah 55
Cody 51, Powell 41
Douglas 57, Wheatland 40
Glenrock 56, Newcastle 48
Greybull 50, Shoshoni 43
Kaycee 48, Arvada-Clearmont 28
Kemmerer 58, Cokeville 53
Lander 60, Pinedale 52
Lyman 44, Mountain View 32
Rocky Mountain 47, Wind River 45
Thunder Basin 54, Campbell County 46
Upton 67, Hulett 28
Worland 67, Thermopolis 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Big Horn vs. Wright, ppd.
Burns vs. Lingle-Fort Laramie, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Encampment vs. Southeast, ccd.
Farson-Eden vs. Little Snake River, ppd.
Lusk vs. Pine Bluffs, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Rock Springs vs. Casper Kelly Walsh, ppd. to Feb 9th.
Sheridan vs. Casper Natrona, ppd.
Torrington vs. Rawlins, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/