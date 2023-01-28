AP NEWS
    Friday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Big Piney 69, Rich County, Utah 55

    Cody 51, Powell 41

    Douglas 57, Wheatland 40

    Glenrock 56, Newcastle 48

    Greybull 50, Shoshoni 43

    Kaycee 48, Arvada-Clearmont 28

    Kemmerer 58, Cokeville 53

    Lander 60, Pinedale 52

    Lyman 44, Mountain View 32

    Rocky Mountain 47, Wind River 45

    Thunder Basin 54, Campbell County 46

    Upton 67, Hulett 28

    Worland 67, Thermopolis 41

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Big Horn vs. Wright, ppd.

    Burns vs. Lingle-Fort Laramie, ppd. to Feb 7th.

    Encampment vs. Southeast, ccd.

    Farson-Eden vs. Little Snake River, ppd.

    Lusk vs. Pine Bluffs, ppd. to Feb 14th.

    Rock Springs vs. Casper Kelly Walsh, ppd. to Feb 9th.

    Sheridan vs. Casper Natrona, ppd.

    Torrington vs. Rawlins, ppd. to Feb 7th.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

