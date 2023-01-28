AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Doddridge County 55, Pendleton County 44

East Fairmont 56, Lewis County 51

Frankfort 47, Keyser 44

Gilmer County 51, Tucker County 49

Greenbrier West 66, Pocahontas County 37

Huntington 52, Hurricane 42

Meadow Bridge 50, Paden City 37

Preston 61, Liberty Harrison 42

Robert C. Byrd 57, Lincoln 34

Spring Valley 65, Cabell Midland 52

Wayne 39, South Charleston 25

Weir 58, Madonna 25

Williamstown 67, Parkersburg Catholic 49

Winfield 45, Jefferson 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.