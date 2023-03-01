Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 55, Dundee 51
Ann Arbor Greenhills 69, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 65
Ann Arbor Pioneer 53, Adrian 42
Athens 40, Battle Creek Academy 34
Berkley 64, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 45
Berrien Springs 66, South Haven 59, 2OT
Birmingham Seaholm 57, Royal Oak 42
Bloomfield Hills 83, West Bloomfield 77
Brownstown Woodhaven 59, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38
Cadillac 62, Clare 23
Caledonia 64, Portage Central 64
Carson City-Crystal 41, Farwell 26
Cassopolis 59, Centreville 37
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 59, Southfield Christian 47
Clinton 80, Grass Lake 67
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 63, Warren Cousino HS 38
Corunna 67, Fowlerville 43
Detroit Davis 63, Dearborn Riverside Academy-West 62
Detroit Old Redford 82, Detroit University Science 40
Detroit Universal 45, Dearborn Heights Star International 42
Dexter 69, Ypsilanti 35
Dollar Bay 57, Chassell 36
Durand 69, Birch Run 59
Escanaba 94, Cedarville 53
Flint Beecher 70, Goodrich 55
Frankenmuth 67, Carrollton 30
Fruitport 78, Muskegon Catholic Central 51
Grand Haven 65, St. Joseph 57
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 49, Byron Center 47, OT
Grand Rapids South Christian 64, East Kentwood 48
Grandville 71, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 47
Grandville Calvin Christian 67, Kalamazoo Christian 27
Haslett 63, Eaton Rapids 37
Hazel Park 85, Mount Clemens 46
Hopkins 62, Delton Kellogg 33
Ida 61, Monroe 58
Indian River-Inland Lakes 75, Gaylord St. Mary 62
Ionia 59, Greenville 40
Kingsford 47, Negaunee 36
L’Anse Creuse 70, Romeo 56
Lenawee Christian 50, Hillsdale Academy 29
Ludington 69, Muskegon Orchard View 31
Manchester 53, Hanover-Horton 52
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 71, Comstock Park 65
Montague 38, Manistee 36
Munising 70, Norway 65
Niles 75, Dowagiac Union 34
Niles Brandywine 55, Eddies 53
North Branch 56, Almont 43
North Muskegon 51, Holton 28
Notre Dame Prep 66, Holly 44
Oak Park 64, Clarkston 54
Okemos 66, Midland 39
Onaway 84, Rogers City 40
Onsted 59, Flat Rock 45
Otsego 43, Coldwater 38
Oxford 69, Troy Athens 53
Petoskey 72, Boyne City 64
Portland 68, Ovid-Elsie 63
Republic-Michigamme 70, L’Anse 59
Rockford 63, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 51
Saginaw Heritage 65, Flushing 42
Schoolcraft 65, Plainwell 45
South Lyon East 48, Milford 45
St. Ignace 83, Pickford 70
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 66, Allen Park Cabrini 59, OT
Summerfield 51, Waterford Our Lady 45
Tawas 68, Hillman 60
Tecumseh 58, Leslie 41
Troy 48, Lake Orion 44
Union City 63, Concord 59
Utica 62, Rochester 52
Whiteford 80, Monroe Jefferson 59
Wyoming 69, Hudsonville Unity Christian 61
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 66, Oakridge High School 48
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 63, Fennville 40
Yale 70, Richmond 52
MHSAA District Playoffs=
Division 2=
Reed City 63, Howard City Tri-County 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Canton Prep vs. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory, ccd.
