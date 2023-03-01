AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 55, Dundee 51

Ann Arbor Greenhills 69, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 65

Ann Arbor Pioneer 53, Adrian 42

Athens 40, Battle Creek Academy 34

Berkley 64, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 45

Berrien Springs 66, South Haven 59, 2OT

Birmingham Seaholm 57, Royal Oak 42

Bloomfield Hills 83, West Bloomfield 77

Brownstown Woodhaven 59, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38

Cadillac 62, Clare 23

Caledonia 64, Portage Central 64

Carson City-Crystal 41, Farwell 26

Cassopolis 59, Centreville 37

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 59, Southfield Christian 47

Clinton 80, Grass Lake 67

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 63, Warren Cousino HS 38

Corunna 67, Fowlerville 43

Detroit Davis 63, Dearborn Riverside Academy-West 62

Detroit Old Redford 82, Detroit University Science 40

Detroit Universal 45, Dearborn Heights Star International 42

Dexter 69, Ypsilanti 35

Dollar Bay 57, Chassell 36

Durand 69, Birch Run 59

ADVERTISEMENT

Escanaba 94, Cedarville 53

Flint Beecher 70, Goodrich 55

Frankenmuth 67, Carrollton 30

Fruitport 78, Muskegon Catholic Central 51

Grand Haven 65, St. Joseph 57

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 49, Byron Center 47, OT

Grand Rapids South Christian 64, East Kentwood 48

Grandville 71, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 47

Sports

  • Jokic has 100th triple-double; Nuggets down Rockets 133-112

  • Rangers acquire star winger Patrick Kane from Blackhawks

  • Rodgers, QBs become top attractions at NFL combine

  • Giannis returns, Bucks beat Nets 118-104 for 15th straight

    • Grandville Calvin Christian 67, Kalamazoo Christian 27

    Haslett 63, Eaton Rapids 37

    Hazel Park 85, Mount Clemens 46

    Hopkins 62, Delton Kellogg 33

    Ida 61, Monroe 58

    Indian River-Inland Lakes 75, Gaylord St. Mary 62

    Ionia 59, Greenville 40

    Kingsford 47, Negaunee 36

    L’Anse Creuse 70, Romeo 56

    Lenawee Christian 50, Hillsdale Academy 29

    Ludington 69, Muskegon Orchard View 31

    Manchester 53, Hanover-Horton 52

    McBain Northern Michigan Christian 71, Comstock Park 65

    Montague 38, Manistee 36

    Munising 70, Norway 65

    Niles 75, Dowagiac Union 34

    Niles Brandywine 55, Eddies 53

    North Branch 56, Almont 43

    North Muskegon 51, Holton 28

    Notre Dame Prep 66, Holly 44

    Oak Park 64, Clarkston 54

    Okemos 66, Midland 39

    Onaway 84, Rogers City 40

    Onsted 59, Flat Rock 45

    Otsego 43, Coldwater 38

    Oxford 69, Troy Athens 53

    Petoskey 72, Boyne City 64

    Portland 68, Ovid-Elsie 63

    Republic-Michigamme 70, L’Anse 59

    Rockford 63, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 51

    Saginaw Heritage 65, Flushing 42

    Schoolcraft 65, Plainwell 45

    South Lyon East 48, Milford 45

    St. Ignace 83, Pickford 70

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 66, Allen Park Cabrini 59, OT

    Summerfield 51, Waterford Our Lady 45

    Tawas 68, Hillman 60

    Tecumseh 58, Leslie 41

    Troy 48, Lake Orion 44

    Union City 63, Concord 59

    Utica 62, Rochester 52

    Whiteford 80, Monroe Jefferson 59

    Wyoming 69, Hudsonville Unity Christian 61

    Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 66, Oakridge High School 48

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 63, Fennville 40

    Yale 70, Richmond 52

    MHSAA District Playoffs=

    Division 2=

    Reed City 63, Howard City Tri-County 50

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Canton Prep vs. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.