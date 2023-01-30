AP NEWS
Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls

By The Associated PressJanuary 30, 2023 GMT

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv
1. Bearden (10) 24-0 118 1
2. Bradley Central (2) 23-0 107 2
3. Coffee County 26-1 98 3
4. Blackman 22-2 82 4
5. Cookeville 21-3 65 5
6. Heritage 20-2 57 6
7. Stewarts Creek 22-3 44 7
8. Arlington 16-5 23 8
9. Bartlett 21-7 19 10
10. Gallatin 20-3 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv
1. Jackson South Side (10) 21-0 118 1
2. Livingston Academy (2) 21-3 104 2
3. Upperman 21-3 95 3
4. Elizabethton 20-4 75 4
(tie) Creek Wood 21-3 75 5
6. Greeneville 17-6 38 6
7. Cumberland County 18-5 37 7
8. Lincoln County 20-2 36 NR
9. White County 19-7 28 9
10. South Gibson 18-6 25 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv
1. Westview (11) 22-0 119 1
2. York Institute (1) 20-2 107 2
3. Alcoa 22-2 98 3
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 19-4 74 5
5. Gibson County 20-6 66 4
6. Huntingdon 20-4 49 6
7. McMinn Central 17-5 44 8
8. Cheatham County 21-4 40 9
9. Community 18-5 23 10
(tie) Summertown 17-6 23 7

    • Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

    Division I - Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Wayne County (12) 24-0 120 1
    2. Hampton 20-1 100 2
    3. Clay County 19-4 94 3
    4. McKenzie 15-6 82 4
    5. Dresden 18-5 69 5
    6. Clarkrange 18-6 52 6
    7. Houston County 17-4 33 T9
    8. Richland 14-5 29 8
    9. Pickett County 14-8 28 7
    10. Oneida 17-5 25 T9

    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

    Division II - Class 2A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Ensworth (11) 20-3 119 1
    2. Briarcrest (1) 20-3 109 T2
    3. Harpeth Hall 18-4 87 T2
    4. Knoxville Webb 14-7 78 5
    5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 15-7 32 NR

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Father Ryan 28. Knoxville Catholic 21.

    Division II - Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (9) 21-4 117 1
    2. Nashville Christian (3) 25-2 111 2
    3. CAK 21-5 92 3
    4. Ezell-Harding 19-4 66 5
    5. Trinity Christian Academy 18-5 52 4
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 35.

    ———
    All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤
