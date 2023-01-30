Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bearden (10)
|24-0
|118
|1
|2. Bradley Central (2)
|23-0
|107
|2
|3. Coffee County
|26-1
|98
|3
|4. Blackman
|22-2
|82
|4
|5. Cookeville
|21-3
|65
|5
|6. Heritage
|20-2
|57
|6
|7. Stewarts Creek
|22-3
|44
|7
|8. Arlington
|16-5
|23
|8
|9. Bartlett
|21-7
|19
|10
|10. Gallatin
|20-3
|15
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jackson South Side (10)
|21-0
|118
|1
|2. Livingston Academy (2)
|21-3
|104
|2
|3. Upperman
|21-3
|95
|3
|4. Elizabethton
|20-4
|75
|4
|(tie) Creek Wood
|21-3
|75
|5
|6. Greeneville
|17-6
|38
|6
|7. Cumberland County
|18-5
|37
|7
|8. Lincoln County
|20-2
|36
|NR
|9. White County
|19-7
|28
|9
|10. South Gibson
|18-6
|25
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Westview (11)
|22-0
|119
|1
|2. York Institute (1)
|20-2
|107
|2
|3. Alcoa
|22-2
|98
|3
|4. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|19-4
|74
|5
|5. Gibson County
|20-6
|66
|4
|6. Huntingdon
|20-4
|49
|6
|7. McMinn Central
|17-5
|44
|8
|8. Cheatham County
|21-4
|40
|9
|9. Community
|18-5
|23
|10
|(tie) Summertown
|17-6
|23
|7
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wayne County (12)
|24-0
|120
|1
|2. Hampton
|20-1
|100
|2
|3. Clay County
|19-4
|94
|3
|4. McKenzie
|15-6
|82
|4
|5. Dresden
|18-5
|69
|5
|6. Clarkrange
|18-6
|52
|6
|7. Houston County
|17-4
|33
|T9
|8. Richland
|14-5
|29
|8
|9. Pickett County
|14-8
|28
|7
|10. Oneida
|17-5
|25
|T9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ensworth (11)
|20-3
|119
|1
|2. Briarcrest (1)
|20-3
|109
|T2
|3. Harpeth Hall
|18-4
|87
|T2
|4. Knoxville Webb
|14-7
|78
|5
|5. Christ Presbyterian Academy
|15-7
|32
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Father Ryan 28. Knoxville Catholic 21.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (9)
|21-4
|117
|1
|2. Nashville Christian (3)
|25-2
|111
|2
|3. CAK
|21-5
|92
|3
|4. Ezell-Harding
|19-4
|66
|5
|5. Trinity Christian Academy
|18-5
|52
|4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 35.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤