Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Bearden (10) 24-0 118 1 2. Bradley Central (2) 23-0 107 2 3. Coffee County 26-1 98 3 4. Blackman 22-2 82 4 5. Cookeville 21-3 65 5 6. Heritage 20-2 57 6 7. Stewarts Creek 22-3 44 7 8. Arlington 16-5 23 8 9. Bartlett 21-7 19 10 10. Gallatin 20-3 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Jackson South Side (10) 21-0 118 1 2. Livingston Academy (2) 21-3 104 2 3. Upperman 21-3 95 3 4. Elizabethton 20-4 75 4 (tie) Creek Wood 21-3 75 5 6. Greeneville 17-6 38 6 7. Cumberland County 18-5 37 7 8. Lincoln County 20-2 36 NR 9. White County 19-7 28 9 10. South Gibson 18-6 25 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Westview (11) 22-0 119 1 2. York Institute (1) 20-2 107 2 3. Alcoa 22-2 98 3 4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 19-4 74 5 5. Gibson County 20-6 66 4 6. Huntingdon 20-4 49 6 7. McMinn Central 17-5 44 8 8. Cheatham County 21-4 40 9 9. Community 18-5 23 10 (tie) Summertown 17-6 23 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Wayne County (12) 24-0 120 1 2. Hampton 20-1 100 2 3. Clay County 19-4 94 3 4. McKenzie 15-6 82 4 5. Dresden 18-5 69 5 6. Clarkrange 18-6 52 6 7. Houston County 17-4 33 T9 8. Richland 14-5 29 8 9. Pickett County 14-8 28 7 10. Oneida 17-5 25 T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Ensworth (11) 20-3 119 1 2. Briarcrest (1) 20-3 109 T2 3. Harpeth Hall 18-4 87 T2 4. Knoxville Webb 14-7 78 5 5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 15-7 32 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Father Ryan 28. Knoxville Catholic 21.

Division II - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (9) 21-4 117 1 2. Nashville Christian (3) 25-2 111 2 3. CAK 21-5 92 3 4. Ezell-Harding 19-4 66 5 5. Trinity Christian Academy 18-5 52 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 35.