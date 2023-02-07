Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellows Falls Union 77, Twin Valley 28
Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 45, Missisquoi Valley Union 36
Champlain Valley Union 66, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 45
Essex 43, Mount Mansfield Union 41
Fair Haven Union 72, Windsor 58
Hartford 64, Otter Valley Union 52
Leland & Gray Union 58, Poultney 32
Montpelier 85, Williamstown 40
Mount St. Joseph Academy 49, Woodstock Union 38
North Country Union 54, Mount Abraham Union 42
Spaulding 80, Lake Region Union 37
St. Johnsbury Academy 61, Burlington 44
Vergennes Union 56, Enosburg Falls 52
West Rutland 52, Sharon Academy 38
