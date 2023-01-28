AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 57, Birch Run 36

Almont 36, Imlay City 35

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 33, Farmington Hills Mercy 26

Atlanta 40, Boyne Falls 35

Big Rapids 44, Grant 30

Brimley 73, Cheboygan 39

Buchanan 63, Benton Harbor 14

Byron Center 86, Lowell 69

Cadillac 39, Gaylord 26

Canton 54, Northville 34

Cass City 54, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 26

Chelsea 69, Adrian 21

Chesaning 48, Montrose 45

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 33, Waterford Our Lady 23

Climax-Scotts 38, Waldron 32

Coldwater 39, Hastings 23

Comstock Park 51, Sparta 39

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 58, Beaver Island 29

Corunna 81, Owosso 48

DeWitt 54, Lansing Waverly 34

Dearborn 45, Franklin LIVONIA MI 15

Dearborn Advanced Technology 40, Lincoln Park 35

Dearborn Divine Child 43, Warren Regina 27

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 44, Redford Union 35

Detroit Country Day 58, Notre Dame Prep 29

Dexter 65, Ann Arbor Pioneer 47

East Lansing 54, Okemos 46

Eddies 48, Plainwell 44

Evart 50, Manton 13

Farmington 46, Oak Park 31

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 71, Bay City Western 30

Flint Powers 54, Burton Genesee Christian 48

Flushing 37, Fenton 28

Frankenmuth 60, Bay City John Glenn 16

GR Sacred Heart 47, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 6

Galesburg-Augusta 45, Delton Kellogg 27

    • Goodrich 69, Clio 35

    Grand Blanc 63, Lapeer 25

    Grand Haven 49, Holland West Ottawa 44

    Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 56, Greenville 55

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 55, Grandville Calvin Christian 37

    Grand Rapids South Christian 63, Cedar Springs 37

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 48, Holland Christian 31

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 61, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 19

    Hamilton 54, Coopersville 31

    Hemlock 72, Millington 27

    Hopkins 42, Belding 37

    Howell 44, Hartland 27

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 48, Fruitport 25

    Jackson Lumen Christi 34, Battle Creek Pennfield 31

    Jackson Northwest 64, Parma Western 41

    Jenison 56, Caledonia 42

    Kalamazoo Central 33, Battle Creek Lakeview 29

    Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 28, Richland Gull Lake 19

    Kent City 56, White Cloud 16

    Lake City 45, Houghton Lake 23

    Lake Orion 56, Clarkston 46

    Lakeview 56, Howard City Tri-County 44

    Leland 38, Suttons Bay 23

    Lenawee Christian 46, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 35

    Linden 58, Flint Kearsley 10

    Madison Heights Bishop Foley 39, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 24

    Manistee 55, Muskegon Orchard View 30

    Maple City Glen Lake 59, Benzie Central 41

    Marshall 45, Battle Creek Harper Creek 36

    Martin 39, Holland Black River 19

    Mason County Central 55, Holton 37

    Menominee 43, Marquette 32

    Merrill 53, Ashley 23

    Montague 51, Whitehall 27

    Mount Pleasant 52, Davison 29

    Negaunee 54, Iron Mountain 38

    New Lothrop 55, Byron 29

    Niagara, Wis. 39, Norway 34

    Niles Brandywine 59, Berrien Springs 21

    North Farmington 49, Troy Athens 38

    North Muskegon 44, Hesperia 14

    Oxford 61, Birmingham Seaholm 31

    Paw Paw 82, Sturgis 43

    Pickford 42, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 27

    Portland 42, Eaton Rapids 21

    Rochester 46, Troy 18

    Rockford 78, Grandville 45

    Saginaw 58, Bay City Central 50

    Saginaw Arthur Hill 60, Midland 37

    Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 46, St. Louis 40

    Saginaw Nouvel 64, Midland Bullock Creek 45

    Saginaw Swan Valley 54, Garber 42

    Saline 41, Bedford 22

    South Lyon East 48, Waterford Mott 18

    Spring Lake 48, Allendale 42

    St. Catherine 55, Allen Park Cabrini 31

    St. Clair 52, Marine City 44

    Traverse City Central 54, Alpena 39

    Vicksburg 62, Otsego 24

    Walled Lake Central 57, Walled Lake Northern 51

    Warren Fitzgerald 45, Center Line 23

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 54, Pontiac A&T 20

    Warren Woods Tower 42, Sterling Heights 36

    Wayland Union 52, Forest Hills Eastern 34

    West Bloomfield 82, Birmingham Groves 30

    West Michigan Aviation 43, Grand River Prep 31

    White Lake Lakeland 62, Walled Lake Western 36

    Ypsilanti Lincoln 53, Ann Arbor Huron 50

    Zion Christian 49, Fruitport Calvary Christian 20

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Detroit Community vs. Southfield Bradford Academy, ccd.

    Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Austin Catholic, ccd.

    Detroit Leadership vs. Detroit Old Redford, ccd.

    Grand Ledge vs. Lansing Everett, ccd.

    Taylor Prep vs. Detroit HFA, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

