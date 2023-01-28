Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 57, Birch Run 36
Almont 36, Imlay City 35
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 33, Farmington Hills Mercy 26
Atlanta 40, Boyne Falls 35
Big Rapids 44, Grant 30
Brimley 73, Cheboygan 39
Buchanan 63, Benton Harbor 14
Byron Center 86, Lowell 69
Cadillac 39, Gaylord 26
Canton 54, Northville 34
Cass City 54, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 26
Chelsea 69, Adrian 21
Chesaning 48, Montrose 45
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 33, Waterford Our Lady 23
Climax-Scotts 38, Waldron 32
Coldwater 39, Hastings 23
Comstock Park 51, Sparta 39
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 58, Beaver Island 29
Corunna 81, Owosso 48
DeWitt 54, Lansing Waverly 34
Dearborn 45, Franklin LIVONIA MI 15
Dearborn Advanced Technology 40, Lincoln Park 35
Dearborn Divine Child 43, Warren Regina 27
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 44, Redford Union 35
Detroit Country Day 58, Notre Dame Prep 29
Dexter 65, Ann Arbor Pioneer 47
East Lansing 54, Okemos 46
Eddies 48, Plainwell 44
Evart 50, Manton 13
Farmington 46, Oak Park 31
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 71, Bay City Western 30
Flint Powers 54, Burton Genesee Christian 48
Flushing 37, Fenton 28
Frankenmuth 60, Bay City John Glenn 16
GR Sacred Heart 47, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 6
Galesburg-Augusta 45, Delton Kellogg 27
Goodrich 69, Clio 35
Grand Blanc 63, Lapeer 25
Grand Haven 49, Holland West Ottawa 44
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 56, Greenville 55
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 55, Grandville Calvin Christian 37
Grand Rapids South Christian 63, Cedar Springs 37
Grand Rapids West Catholic 48, Holland Christian 31
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 61, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 19
Hamilton 54, Coopersville 31
Hemlock 72, Millington 27
Hopkins 42, Belding 37
Howell 44, Hartland 27
Hudsonville Unity Christian 48, Fruitport 25
Jackson Lumen Christi 34, Battle Creek Pennfield 31
Jackson Northwest 64, Parma Western 41
Jenison 56, Caledonia 42
Kalamazoo Central 33, Battle Creek Lakeview 29
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 28, Richland Gull Lake 19
Kent City 56, White Cloud 16
Lake City 45, Houghton Lake 23
Lake Orion 56, Clarkston 46
Lakeview 56, Howard City Tri-County 44
Leland 38, Suttons Bay 23
Lenawee Christian 46, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 35
Linden 58, Flint Kearsley 10
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 39, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 24
Manistee 55, Muskegon Orchard View 30
Maple City Glen Lake 59, Benzie Central 41
Marshall 45, Battle Creek Harper Creek 36
Martin 39, Holland Black River 19
Mason County Central 55, Holton 37
Menominee 43, Marquette 32
Merrill 53, Ashley 23
Montague 51, Whitehall 27
Mount Pleasant 52, Davison 29
Negaunee 54, Iron Mountain 38
New Lothrop 55, Byron 29
Niagara, Wis. 39, Norway 34
Niles Brandywine 59, Berrien Springs 21
North Farmington 49, Troy Athens 38
North Muskegon 44, Hesperia 14
Oxford 61, Birmingham Seaholm 31
Paw Paw 82, Sturgis 43
Pickford 42, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 27
Portland 42, Eaton Rapids 21
Rochester 46, Troy 18
Rockford 78, Grandville 45
Saginaw 58, Bay City Central 50
Saginaw Arthur Hill 60, Midland 37
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 46, St. Louis 40
Saginaw Nouvel 64, Midland Bullock Creek 45
Saginaw Swan Valley 54, Garber 42
Saline 41, Bedford 22
South Lyon East 48, Waterford Mott 18
Spring Lake 48, Allendale 42
St. Catherine 55, Allen Park Cabrini 31
St. Clair 52, Marine City 44
Traverse City Central 54, Alpena 39
Vicksburg 62, Otsego 24
Walled Lake Central 57, Walled Lake Northern 51
Warren Fitzgerald 45, Center Line 23
Warren Michigan Collegiate 54, Pontiac A&T 20
Warren Woods Tower 42, Sterling Heights 36
Wayland Union 52, Forest Hills Eastern 34
West Bloomfield 82, Birmingham Groves 30
West Michigan Aviation 43, Grand River Prep 31
White Lake Lakeland 62, Walled Lake Western 36
Ypsilanti Lincoln 53, Ann Arbor Huron 50
Zion Christian 49, Fruitport Calvary Christian 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Detroit Community vs. Southfield Bradford Academy, ccd.
Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Austin Catholic, ccd.
Detroit Leadership vs. Detroit Old Redford, ccd.
Grand Ledge vs. Lansing Everett, ccd.
Taylor Prep vs. Detroit HFA, ccd.
