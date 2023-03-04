Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 5A State=
Championship=
Lake City 75, Meridian 61
Consolation Champion=
Owyhee 57, Eagle 49
Third Place=
Mountain View 59, Madison 41
Class 4A State=
Championship=
Hillcrest 62, Pocatello 58
Consolation Champion=
Twin Falls 32, Minico 30
Third Place=
Blackfoot 69, Skyview 46
Class 3A State=
Championship=
Sugar-Salem 52, Bonners Ferry 47
Consolation Champion=
Fruitland 67, Buhl 51
Third Place=
Teton 68, Snake River 58
Class 2A State=
Championship=
Bear Lake 55, Melba 44
Consolation Champion=
Cole Valley 63, Ririe 49
Third Place=
St. Maries 57, Kellogg 46
Class 1AD1 State=
Championship=
Lakeside 81, Lapwai 79, OT
Consolation Champion=
Potlatch 69, Carey 58
Third Place=
Grace 50, Castleford 38
Class 1AD2 State=
Championship=
Kendrick 59, Richfield 57
Consolation Champion=
Council 48, Cascade 41
Third Place=
Rockland 57, Watersprings 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/