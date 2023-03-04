AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 5A State=

Championship=

Lake City 75, Meridian 61

Consolation Champion=

Owyhee 57, Eagle 49

Third Place=

Mountain View 59, Madison 41

Class 4A State=

Championship=

Hillcrest 62, Pocatello 58

Consolation Champion=

Twin Falls 32, Minico 30

Third Place=

Blackfoot 69, Skyview 46

Class 3A State=

Championship=

Sugar-Salem 52, Bonners Ferry 47

Consolation Champion=

Fruitland 67, Buhl 51

Third Place=

Teton 68, Snake River 58

Class 2A State=

Championship=

Bear Lake 55, Melba 44

Consolation Champion=

Cole Valley 63, Ririe 49

Third Place=

St. Maries 57, Kellogg 46

Class 1AD1 State=

Championship=

Lakeside 81, Lapwai 79, OT

Consolation Champion=

Potlatch 69, Carey 58

Third Place=

Grace 50, Castleford 38

Class 1AD2 State=

Championship=

Kendrick 59, Richfield 57

Consolation Champion=

Council 48, Cascade 41

Third Place=

Rockland 57, Watersprings 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

