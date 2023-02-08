AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alvirne 72, Spaulding 54

Bedford 67, Merrimack 31

Belmont 70, Prospect Mountain 45

Campbell 68, Raymond 43

Coe-Brown 73, John Stark 46

Exeter 49, Concord 31

Gilford 62, Winnisquam 39

Hanover 53, Milford 42

Inter-Lakes 67, Newfound Regional 46

Kennett 50, Bow 41

Lebanon 66, Sanborn Regional 65

Lin-Wood 69, Moultonborough 48

Londonderry 70, Timberlane 63

Mascoma Valley 68, Hopkinton 55

Monadnock 56, Kearsarge 43

Nashua North 56, Manchester Memorial 51

Nashua South 75, Dover 70

Newport 67, Hillsboro-Deering 57

Pelham 63, ConVal 58

Pembroke Academy 73, Oyster River 48

Pinkerton 84, Winnacunnet 53

Portsmouth 56, Goffstown 49

Portsmouth Christian Academy 65, Epping 44

Rivendell 52, Leland & Gray Union, Vt. 48

Souhegan 78, Hollis/Brookline 39

St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Somersworth 43

Stevens 63, Fall Mountain 39

Trinity 79, Salem 72

White Mountains 43, Berlin 27

Windham 66, Keene 38

___

