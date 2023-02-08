Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alvirne 72, Spaulding 54
Bedford 67, Merrimack 31
Belmont 70, Prospect Mountain 45
Campbell 68, Raymond 43
Coe-Brown 73, John Stark 46
Exeter 49, Concord 31
Gilford 62, Winnisquam 39
Hanover 53, Milford 42
Inter-Lakes 67, Newfound Regional 46
Kennett 50, Bow 41
Lebanon 66, Sanborn Regional 65
Lin-Wood 69, Moultonborough 48
Londonderry 70, Timberlane 63
Mascoma Valley 68, Hopkinton 55
Monadnock 56, Kearsarge 43
Nashua North 56, Manchester Memorial 51
Nashua South 75, Dover 70
Newport 67, Hillsboro-Deering 57
Pelham 63, ConVal 58
Pembroke Academy 73, Oyster River 48
Pinkerton 84, Winnacunnet 53
Portsmouth 56, Goffstown 49
Portsmouth Christian Academy 65, Epping 44
Rivendell 52, Leland & Gray Union, Vt. 48
Souhegan 78, Hollis/Brookline 39
St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Somersworth 43
Stevens 63, Fall Mountain 39
Trinity 79, Salem 72
White Mountains 43, Berlin 27
Windham 66, Keene 38
