Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 72, Langford 32

Canistota 52, Irene-Wakonda 39

Crazy Horse 88, Bennett County 25

Dakota Valley 85, Canton 49

Deubrook 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 48

Deuel 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 48

Douglas 75, Spearfish 68

Faulkton 62, Sully Buttes 56, OT

Flandreau Indian 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 58

Florence/Henry 51, Sisseton 38

Freeman Academy/Marion 60, Menno 35

Great Plains Lutheran 67, Waverly-South Shore 47

Hamlin 56, Clark/Willow Lake 42

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 45, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42

Kimball/White Lake 75, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55

Marty Indian 85, Centerville 41

Miller 66, Chamberlain 59

Mitchell 62, Pierre 55

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Parkston 58

Philip 76, Wall 58

Potter County 67, Ipswich 59

Rapid City Christian 77, Hill City 51

Scotland 54, Gayville-Volin 44

Sioux Valley 77, Garretson 18

Viborg-Hurley 59, Howard 39

Wagner 68, Burke 38

Wessington Springs 65, Mitchell Christian 35

Wolsey-Wessington 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 43

Yankton 77, Tea Area 68

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

