Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 72, Langford 32
Canistota 52, Irene-Wakonda 39
Crazy Horse 88, Bennett County 25
Dakota Valley 85, Canton 49
Deubrook 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 48
Deuel 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 48
Douglas 75, Spearfish 68
Faulkton 62, Sully Buttes 56, OT
Flandreau Indian 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 58
Florence/Henry 51, Sisseton 38
Freeman Academy/Marion 60, Menno 35
Great Plains Lutheran 67, Waverly-South Shore 47
Hamlin 56, Clark/Willow Lake 42
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 45, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42
Kimball/White Lake 75, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55
Marty Indian 85, Centerville 41
Miller 66, Chamberlain 59
Mitchell 62, Pierre 55
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Parkston 58
Philip 76, Wall 58
Potter County 67, Ipswich 59
Rapid City Christian 77, Hill City 51
Scotland 54, Gayville-Volin 44
Sioux Valley 77, Garretson 18
Viborg-Hurley 59, Howard 39
Wagner 68, Burke 38
Wessington Springs 65, Mitchell Christian 35
Wolsey-Wessington 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 43
Yankton 77, Tea Area 68
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/