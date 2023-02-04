AP NEWS
The Associated Press
February 4, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alberton-Superior 59, Hot Springs 31

Bainville 63, Richey-Lambert 48

Belt 59, Winnett-Grass Range 18

Big Timber 59, Joliet 31

Billings Central 76, Livingston 29

Billings Senior 56, Great Falls 55

Billings Skyview 60, Great Falls Russell 31

Billings West 68, Gallatin 45

Bridger 53, Roberts 19

Browning 43, Polson 34

Butte 49, Kalispell Glacier 35

Cascade 51, Simms 34

Chinook 54, Harlem 32

Circle 59, Brockton 26

Drummond 47, Phillipsburg 33

Florence 73, Arlee 31

Forsyth 80, Lame Deer 44

Fort Benton 48, Conrad 40

Frenchtown 54, Butte Central 41

Havre 50, Miles City 48

Highwood 41, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 30

Laurel 79, Sidney 26

Lewistown (Fergus) 51, Glendive 41

Manhattan Christian 58, Sheridan 17

Melstone 73, Broadview-Lavina 59

Mon-Dak, N.D. 53, Savage 41

North Star 50, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 38

Poplar 66, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 61

Roberts 65, Park City 27

Roy-Winifred 61, Dodson 13

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 46, Scobey 21

Seeley-Swan 49, Darby 37

Sunburst 45, Heart Butte 33

Townsend 51, Lone Peak 35

Turner 56, Hays-Lodgepole 55, OT

Twin Bridges 48, Shields Valley 17

White Sulphur Springs 69, Gardiner 67

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

