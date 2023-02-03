AP NEWS
    Thursday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Chatham 77, Gretna 29

    Christ Chapel Academy 40, Dominion Christian 10

    Fredericksburg Homeschool 50, Fredericksburg Christian 43

    Highland-Warrenton 25, Wakefield School 20

    Jamestown 51, Lafayette 39

    Liberty Christian 56, Liberty-Bedford 44

    Matoaca 73, Prince George 31

    Monacan 54, Cosby 47

    Nandua 56, Northampton 23

    Poquoson 45, Smithfield 44

    Portsmouth Christian 42, Suffolk Christian Academy 6

    Rappahannock 61, Essex 39

    Regents 28, Blue Ridge Christian 15

    Richmond Christian def. Williamsburg Christian Academy, forfeit

    Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 36

    St. Catherine’s 50, Central Virginia Home School 37

    St. Stephens-St. Agnes 69, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 40

    Thomas Dale 65, Hopewell 39

    Warhill 57, New Kent 27

    Westmoreland County 49, Colonial Beach 39

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

