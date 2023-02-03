Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chatham 77, Gretna 29
Christ Chapel Academy 40, Dominion Christian 10
Fredericksburg Homeschool 50, Fredericksburg Christian 43
Highland-Warrenton 25, Wakefield School 20
Jamestown 51, Lafayette 39
Liberty Christian 56, Liberty-Bedford 44
Matoaca 73, Prince George 31
Monacan 54, Cosby 47
Nandua 56, Northampton 23
Poquoson 45, Smithfield 44
Portsmouth Christian 42, Suffolk Christian Academy 6
Rappahannock 61, Essex 39
Regents 28, Blue Ridge Christian 15
Richmond Christian def. Williamsburg Christian Academy, forfeit
Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 36
St. Catherine’s 50, Central Virginia Home School 37
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 69, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 40
Thomas Dale 65, Hopewell 39
Warhill 57, New Kent 27
Westmoreland County 49, Colonial Beach 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/