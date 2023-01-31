Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellaire 70, Boyne Falls 28
Bloomfield Christian 59, Livingston Christian 45
Dansville 52, Webberville 32
Dearborn 65, Livonia Churchill 26
Evart 67, Lake City 35
Fennville 52, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 44
Iron Mountain 64, North Central 58
Kalamazoo Central 59, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 58
Lansing Christian 55, Jackson Christian 22
North Muskegon 43, Oakridge High School 40
St. Ignace 76, Harbor Springs 45
Sturgis 59, Bronson 34
Three Oaks River Valley 77, Covert 49
Traverse City Christian 56, Bear Lake 20
Warren Woods Tower 56, Fraser 33
Westland John Glenn 69, Dearborn Fordson 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Flint International vs. Burton Genesee Christian, ccd.
