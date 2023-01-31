AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Community 39, Washburn District 25

Calais 54, Jonesport-Beals 28

Central 68, Piscataquis Community 34

Cony 74, Erskine Academy 47

Fort Kent Community 56, Van Buren District 23

Foxcroft Academy 38, John Bapst Memorial 25

Freeport 53, York 40

Houlton 72, Central Aroostook 31

Kents Hill 55, Madison Area Memorial 29

Lawrence 72, Brewer 40

Lisbon 26, Pittsfield, N.H. 11

Marshwood 61, Noble 26

Mattanawcook Academy 61, Stearns 17

Mount Desert Island 55, Presque Isle 27

Mountain Valley 48, Boothbay Region 31

Oak Hill 42, Mt. Abram 37

Oceanside (Coop) 58, Leavitt Area 27

Penobscot Valley 60, Greenville 18

Pine Tree Academy 45, Islesboro Central 26

Skowhegan Area 42, Hampden Academy 36

South Aroostook Community 56, Hodgdon 54

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 53, Waynflete 16

Winslow 76, Mount View 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

