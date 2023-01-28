AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

January 28, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cameron 53, Beallsville, Ohio 45

Dover, Ohio 59, Parkersburg South 50

Hampshire 60, Frankfort 47

Herbert Hoover 80, Scott 71

Hundred 71, Harman 56

Jefferson 94, Martinsburg 77

Liberty Raleigh 70, Nicholas County 65

Logan 80, Nitro 76

Midland Trail 57, Sherman 41

Morgantown 63, Linsly 57

Petersburg 54, Moorefield 36

PikeView 49, Westside 45

Pocahontas County 48, Meadow Bridge 41

Ravenswood 65, Roane County 41

Spring Mills 79, University 72

Summers County 63, Greenbrier West 51

Tygarts Valley 69, Doddridge County 54

Weir 64, Madonna 58

Wheeling Park 72, E. Liverpool, Ohio 63

Woodrow Wilson 65, Oak Hill 63, OT

Wyoming East 50, Mingo Central 36

