Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cameron 53, Beallsville, Ohio 45
Dover, Ohio 59, Parkersburg South 50
Hampshire 60, Frankfort 47
Herbert Hoover 80, Scott 71
Hundred 71, Harman 56
Jefferson 94, Martinsburg 77
Liberty Raleigh 70, Nicholas County 65
Logan 80, Nitro 76
Midland Trail 57, Sherman 41
Morgantown 63, Linsly 57
Petersburg 54, Moorefield 36
PikeView 49, Westside 45
Pocahontas County 48, Meadow Bridge 41
Ravenswood 65, Roane County 41
Spring Mills 79, University 72
Summers County 63, Greenbrier West 51
Tygarts Valley 69, Doddridge County 54
Weir 64, Madonna 58
Wheeling Park 72, E. Liverpool, Ohio 63
Woodrow Wilson 65, Oak Hill 63, OT
Wyoming East 50, Mingo Central 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/