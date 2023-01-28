AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 55, Warren Lordstown 4

Bellevue 48, Tiffin Columbian 37

Bucyrus Wynford 36, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 32

Canal Winchester 52, Dublin Scioto 30

Carey 56, Bucyrus 23

Castalia Margaretta 66, Milan Edison 31

Chillicothe Unioto 66, Williamsport Westfall 41

Cin. Seven Hills 51, Miami Valley Christian Academy 24

Copley 58, Kent Roosevelt 31

Dublin Coffman 56, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 24

Frankfort Adena 50, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41

Gahanna Lincoln 50, New Albany 46

Garrett Morgan 47, Cle. Collinwood 37

Gibsonburg 37, New Riegel 27

Grove City 52, Westerville Cent. 43

Huron 52, Port Clinton 39

Kansas Lakota 45, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 23

Lakeside Danbury 49, Old Fort 37

Lawrence School 44, Elyria Open Door 37

Mansfield Christian 56, Mansfield St. Peter’s 11

Marysville 62, Dublin Jerome 25

Medina 52, Brunswick 36

Napoleon 53, Maumee 21

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42, Upper Sandusky 37

Perrysburg 58, Bowling Green 38

Piketon 44, Chillicothe Huntington 43

Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Cols. Upper Arlington 40

Reynoldsburg 56, Newark 47

Rocky River Magnificat 52, Cle. St. Joseph 30

Sandusky Perkins 51, Sandusky 40

Shekinah Christian 54, Mentor Christian 20

Southeastern 51, Chillicothe Zane Trace 30

    • Stow-Munroe Falls 45, N. Royalton 35

    Sunbury Big Walnut 47, Cols. Franklin Hts. 22

    Sycamore Mohawk 44, Attica Seneca E. 23

    Sylvania Northview 39, Sylvania Southview 37

    Tiffin Calvert 48, Sandusky St. Mary 31

    Tree of Life 49, Liberty Christian Academy 14

    Westerville S. 62, Westerville N. 22

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 50, Holland Springfield 48

    Willard 49, Oak Harbor 45

    Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 55, SPIRE 50

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.