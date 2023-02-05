AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bensalem 70, Sankofa Freedom 60

Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Bishop Canevin 52

Coatesville 43, Unionville 30

Coventry Christian 62, Faith Christian Academy 55

Great Valley 54, Avon Grove 45

Hempfield 50, Conestoga 45

Lower Dauphin 44, Middletown 41

Milton Hershey 87, Lebanon 50

North Penn/Liberty 60, Benton 37

Notre Dame - Green Pond 73, Pen Argyl 50

Saucon Valley 47, Bangor 41

Sun Valley 66, SLA Beeber 50

West Lawn Wilson 80, Harrisburg 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.