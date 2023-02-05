Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bensalem 70, Sankofa Freedom 60
Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Bishop Canevin 52
Coatesville 43, Unionville 30
Coventry Christian 62, Faith Christian Academy 55
Great Valley 54, Avon Grove 45
Hempfield 50, Conestoga 45
Lower Dauphin 44, Middletown 41
Milton Hershey 87, Lebanon 50
North Penn/Liberty 60, Benton 37
Notre Dame - Green Pond 73, Pen Argyl 50
Saucon Valley 47, Bangor 41
Sun Valley 66, SLA Beeber 50
West Lawn Wilson 80, Harrisburg 48
___
