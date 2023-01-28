AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexis I. duPont 50, Charter School of Wilmington 38

Caravel Academy 67, Woodbridge 41

Indian River 63, Newark Charter 49

John Dickinson 60, Christiana 56

MOT Charter 58, First State Military 31

Malvern Phelps, Pa. 123, Cross Christian 75

Odessa 62, Brandywine 47

Salesianum 68, Smyrna 46

St. Elizabeth 55, Red Lion Christian Academy 25

St. Georges Tech 56, Havre de Grace, Md. 43

Wilmington Christian 77, Delmar 61

Wilmington Friends 46, St. Andrew’s 44

___

