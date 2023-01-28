Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexis I. duPont 50, Charter School of Wilmington 38
Caravel Academy 67, Woodbridge 41
Indian River 63, Newark Charter 49
John Dickinson 60, Christiana 56
MOT Charter 58, First State Military 31
Malvern Phelps, Pa. 123, Cross Christian 75
Odessa 62, Brandywine 47
Salesianum 68, Smyrna 46
St. Elizabeth 55, Red Lion Christian Academy 25
St. Georges Tech 56, Havre de Grace, Md. 43
Wilmington Christian 77, Delmar 61
Wilmington Friends 46, St. Andrew’s 44
