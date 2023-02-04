AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sectional Semifinal=

Class 4A=

1. Lake Central=

Munster 59, Lake Central 34

2. Lowell=

Portage 56, Hobart 41

3. Plymouth=

S. Bend Washington 77, S. Bend Adams 30

4. Concord=

Northridge 54, Goshen 42

5. DeKalb=

Ft. Wayne Snider 50, DeKalb 36

6. Huntington North=

Huntington North 55, New Haven 11

7. Lafayette Jeff=

Lafayette Harrison 49, Kokomo 31

8. Noblesville=

Fishers 67, Noblesville 64, 2OT

9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)=

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 29, Pendleton Hts. 25

10. Lawrence Central=

Lawrence North 42, Indpls Cathedral 36

11. Southport=

Indpls Ben Davis 58, Indpls Pike 45

12. Terre Haute South=

Avon 66, Terre Haute South 47

13. Bloomington South=

Mooresville 61, Martinsville 23

14. Shelbyville=

Franklin 66, Whiteland 43

15. Bedford North Lawrence=

Bedford N. Lawrence 65, Jeffersonville 50

16. Evansville Harrison=

Jasper 43, Evansville Reitz 33

Class 3A=

17. Griffith=

Highland 63, Boone Grove 28

18. Bremen=

Glenn 39, Knox 30

19. Mishawaka Marian=

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 62, S. Bend Clay 54

20. Fairfield=

Fairfield 55, W. Noble 6

21. Ft. Wayne Concordia=

Woodlan 45, Heritage 34

22. Benton Central=

Twin Lakes 68, W. Lafayette 61, 2OT

23. Norwell=

Norwell 70, Peru 25

24. Hamilton Heights=

Hamilton Hts. 58, Jay Co. 47

    • 25. Lebanon=

    Cascade 57, Lebanon 38

    26. Owen Valley=

    Northview 49, Brown Co. 43

    27. Indpls Brebeuf=

    Heritage Christian 65, Indpls Shortridge 24

    28. Speedway=

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 43, Speedway 40

    29. Rushville=

    Lawrenceburg 49, Connersville 37

    30. Corydon=

    Scottsburg 71, Madison 56

    31. Princeton=

    Southridge 52, Vincennes 44

    Class 2A=

    34. N. Judson=

    S. Central (Union Mills) 70, S. Bend Career Academy 11

    35. Central Noble=

    Westview 39, Fremont 30, OT

    36. Cass=

    N. Miami 49, Winamac 31

    37. Bluffton=

    Adams Central 57, Bluffton 50

    38. Lafayette Catholic=

    Lafayette Catholic 69, Seeger 36

    39. Blackford=

    Eastbrook 59, Elwood 5

    40. Wapahani=

    Lapel 58, Alexandria 56

    41. Hagerstown=

    Shenandoah 43, Knightstown 33

    43. University=

    University 77, Sheridan 44

    44. Greencastle=

    Greencastle 59, Cloverdale 37

    45. Switzerland Co.=

    Hauser 53, Milan 46

    46. Austin=

    Brownstown 30, Providence 28

    47. Eastern (Greene)=

    Paoli 60, Sullivan 29

    48. Forest Park=

    S. Spencer 58, Perry Central 39

    Class 1A=

    50. Culver=

    Triton 45, Michigan City Marquette 30

    51. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk=

    Bethany Christian 33, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 32

    53. Southern Wells=

    Lakeland Christian 63, Southern Wells 33

    54. Attica=

    Faith Christian 55, Attica 39

    55. Tri-Central=

    Tri-Central 65, Daleville 28

    56. Randolph Southern=

    Blue River 52, Randolph Southern 45

    57. Bloomfield=

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 79, Union (Dugger) 31

    58. Bethesda Christian=

    Indiana Math and Science Academy 32, Traders Point Christian 13

    59. Eminence=

    Eminence 45, Indpls Lutheran 25

    60. Southwestern (Shelby)=

    Jac-Cen-Del 53, Southwestern (Shelby) 27

    61. Borden=

    Borden 60, W. Washington 32

    62. Rising Sun=

    Trinity Lutheran 67, Crothersville 8

    63. Springs Valley=

    Springs Valley 53, Vincennes Rivet 34

    64. Tecumseh=

    Tecumseh 73, Cannelton 22

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

