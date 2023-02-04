Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sectional Semifinal=
Class 4A=
1. Lake Central=
Munster 59, Lake Central 34
2. Lowell=
Portage 56, Hobart 41
3. Plymouth=
S. Bend Washington 77, S. Bend Adams 30
4. Concord=
Northridge 54, Goshen 42
5. DeKalb=
Ft. Wayne Snider 50, DeKalb 36
6. Huntington North=
Huntington North 55, New Haven 11
7. Lafayette Jeff=
Lafayette Harrison 49, Kokomo 31
8. Noblesville=
Fishers 67, Noblesville 64, 2OT
9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)=
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 29, Pendleton Hts. 25
10. Lawrence Central=
Lawrence North 42, Indpls Cathedral 36
11. Southport=
Indpls Ben Davis 58, Indpls Pike 45
12. Terre Haute South=
Avon 66, Terre Haute South 47
13. Bloomington South=
Mooresville 61, Martinsville 23
14. Shelbyville=
Franklin 66, Whiteland 43
15. Bedford North Lawrence=
Bedford N. Lawrence 65, Jeffersonville 50
16. Evansville Harrison=
Jasper 43, Evansville Reitz 33
Class 3A=
17. Griffith=
Highland 63, Boone Grove 28
18. Bremen=
Glenn 39, Knox 30
19. Mishawaka Marian=
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 62, S. Bend Clay 54
20. Fairfield=
Fairfield 55, W. Noble 6
21. Ft. Wayne Concordia=
Woodlan 45, Heritage 34
22. Benton Central=
Twin Lakes 68, W. Lafayette 61, 2OT
23. Norwell=
Norwell 70, Peru 25
24. Hamilton Heights=
Hamilton Hts. 58, Jay Co. 47
25. Lebanon=
Cascade 57, Lebanon 38
26. Owen Valley=
Northview 49, Brown Co. 43
27. Indpls Brebeuf=
Heritage Christian 65, Indpls Shortridge 24
28. Speedway=
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 43, Speedway 40
29. Rushville=
Lawrenceburg 49, Connersville 37
30. Corydon=
Scottsburg 71, Madison 56
31. Princeton=
Southridge 52, Vincennes 44
Class 2A=
34. N. Judson=
S. Central (Union Mills) 70, S. Bend Career Academy 11
35. Central Noble=
Westview 39, Fremont 30, OT
36. Cass=
N. Miami 49, Winamac 31
37. Bluffton=
Adams Central 57, Bluffton 50
38. Lafayette Catholic=
Lafayette Catholic 69, Seeger 36
39. Blackford=
Eastbrook 59, Elwood 5
40. Wapahani=
Lapel 58, Alexandria 56
41. Hagerstown=
Shenandoah 43, Knightstown 33
43. University=
University 77, Sheridan 44
44. Greencastle=
Greencastle 59, Cloverdale 37
45. Switzerland Co.=
Hauser 53, Milan 46
46. Austin=
Brownstown 30, Providence 28
47. Eastern (Greene)=
Paoli 60, Sullivan 29
48. Forest Park=
S. Spencer 58, Perry Central 39
Class 1A=
50. Culver=
Triton 45, Michigan City Marquette 30
51. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk=
Bethany Christian 33, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 32
53. Southern Wells=
Lakeland Christian 63, Southern Wells 33
54. Attica=
Faith Christian 55, Attica 39
55. Tri-Central=
Tri-Central 65, Daleville 28
56. Randolph Southern=
Blue River 52, Randolph Southern 45
57. Bloomfield=
N. Central (Farmersburg) 79, Union (Dugger) 31
58. Bethesda Christian=
Indiana Math and Science Academy 32, Traders Point Christian 13
59. Eminence=
Eminence 45, Indpls Lutheran 25
60. Southwestern (Shelby)=
Jac-Cen-Del 53, Southwestern (Shelby) 27
61. Borden=
Borden 60, W. Washington 32
62. Rising Sun=
Trinity Lutheran 67, Crothersville 8
63. Springs Valley=
Springs Valley 53, Vincennes Rivet 34
64. Tecumseh=
Tecumseh 73, Cannelton 22
___
