Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bemidji, Minn. 58, West Fargo 57
Bishop Ryan 77, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 42
Center-Stanton 73, Max 72, OT
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 71, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 38
Kindred 56, Lisbon 42
LaMoure/L-M 60, Barnes County North 44
Linton/HMB 56, Central McLean 24
Napoleon/G-S 55, Kidder County 47
North Border 91, Cavalier 60
Oak Grove Lutheran 86, Enderlin 44
Park River-Fordville/Lankin 68, Hatton-Northwood 40
Richland 50, Northern Cass 47
South Border 59, Medina/P-B 54
Washburn 69, Flasher 50
