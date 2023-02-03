AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bemidji, Minn. 58, West Fargo 57

Bishop Ryan 77, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 42

Center-Stanton 73, Max 72, OT

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 71, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 38

Kindred 56, Lisbon 42

LaMoure/L-M 60, Barnes County North 44

Linton/HMB 56, Central McLean 24

Napoleon/G-S 55, Kidder County 47

North Border 91, Cavalier 60

Oak Grove Lutheran 86, Enderlin 44

Park River-Fordville/Lankin 68, Hatton-Northwood 40

Richland 50, Northern Cass 47

South Border 59, Medina/P-B 54

Washburn 69, Flasher 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.