Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Centerville (4) 19-3 107 1 2. Lakewood St. Edward (8) 17-1 105 2 3. Stow-Munroe Falls 18-2 69 6 4. Powell Olentangy Liberty 19-2 68 4 5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 18-2 57 5 6. Akr. SVSM 14-5 51 7 (tie) Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17-3 51 3 8. Garfield Hts. 17-3 42 8 9. Pickerington Cent. 15-5 34 9 10. Huber Hts. Wayne 17-4 21 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fairfield 17. Westerville N. 14.

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9) 20-0 113 1 2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (2) 20-2 103 2 3. Cin. Taft (1) 18-2 83 4 4. Sandusky 19-1 72 5 5. Rocky River Lutheran W. 18-2 64 3 6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 17-4 56 6 7. Youngs. Ursuline 18-1 40 8 8. Zanesville Maysville 20-1 33 T8 9. Defiance 17-3 19 7 10. Carrollton 19-2 18 NR

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 15.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (7) 15-4 97 1 2. Minford (2) 19-1 88 2 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 17-3 75 4 4. Casstown Miami E. (1) 20-2 65 3 5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 18-3 56 5 6. Malvern 20-1 55 8 7. Cols. Africentric 17-5 49 6 8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 19-3 36 T10 9. Gahanna Cols. Academy 18-2 32 NR 10. Worthington Christian 17-3 25 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 18. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 14. Youngs. Liberty 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Richmond Hts. (11) 21-0 117 1 2. Jackson Center 21-1 104 2 3. Leesburg Fairfield 22-0 86 3 4. Convoy Crestview 18-2 63 5 5. Russia 19-3 62 4 6. Troy Christian 19-3 49 8 (tie) Lowellville 19-1 49 7 8. Maria Stein Marion Local 17-4 43 6 9. Ft. Loramie 16-6 16 NR 10. Hamler Patrick Henry 17-4 12 10 (tie) Kalida 16-4 12 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.