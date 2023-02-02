Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arete-Mesa Prep 38, Gilbert Classical Academy 19
Arizona College Preparatory 44, American Leadership-Queen Creek 41
Chandler Seton 72, Phoenix Arcadia 38
Cottonwood Mingus 49, Prescott 45
Flagstaff Northland Prep 48, Glendale Prep 40, OT
Gilbert Christian 32, Pusch Ridge Christian 31
Glendale North Pointe 46, Mountainside 43
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 74, Agua Fria 29
Imperial, Calif. 59, Yuma Catholic 31
Lee Williams High School 45, Bradshaw Mountain 40
Miami 60, San Tan Charter 2
Paradise Honors 58, Phoenix Moon Valley 37
Phoenix Christian 32, Basis Charter Phoenix 24
Phoenix Country Day 70, Madison Highland 15
Red Mesa 29, Fredonia 27
Rock Point 85, Ash Fork 24
San Simon 50, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 15
Sanders Valley 38, Eagar Round Valley 30
Scottsdale Coronado 44, Phoenix Cortez 27
St. Michael 66, Grand Canyon 33
Tempe 38, Apache Junction 36
Tombstone 43, Elfrida Valley 26
Tucson Amphitheater 43, Walden Grove 22
Tucson Catalina Foothills 65, Tucson Arizona IRHS 53
Tucson Salpointe 62, Tucson Sahuaro 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/