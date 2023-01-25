AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexis I. duPont 71, Howard School of Technology 51

Cape Henlopen 64, Sussex Technical 27

Delmar 39, Indian River 26

Polytech 41, Caesar Rodney 39

Red Lion Christian Academy 49, Brandywine 15

Sanford 62, Wilmington Friends 20

Seaford 49, Lake Forest 47

Smyrna 64, Dover 51

St. Elizabeth 46, Delaware Military Academy 41

Sussex Central 43, Milford 13

Tower Hill 49, Delcastle Tech 28

Ursuline Academy 66, St. Georges Tech 35

Woodbridge 65, Sussex Academy 6

