Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexis I. duPont 71, Howard School of Technology 51
Cape Henlopen 64, Sussex Technical 27
Delmar 39, Indian River 26
Polytech 41, Caesar Rodney 39
Red Lion Christian Academy 49, Brandywine 15
Sanford 62, Wilmington Friends 20
Seaford 49, Lake Forest 47
Smyrna 64, Dover 51
St. Elizabeth 46, Delaware Military Academy 41
Sussex Central 43, Milford 13
Tower Hill 49, Delcastle Tech 28
Ursuline Academy 66, St. Georges Tech 35
Woodbridge 65, Sussex Academy 6
