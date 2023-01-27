AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrupe Jesuit 37, Jefferson 35

Belleview Christian 44, Denver Waldorf 24

Centaurus 33, Longmont 30

Center 37, Sargent 30

Cherry Creek 70, Overland 24

DSST: Montview 45, Middle Park 27

Frederick 81, Fort Morgan 3

Glenwood Springs 54, Grand Junction 10

Grand Junction 60, Palisade 34

Grandview 53, J.K. Mullen 34

Highland 67, Frontier Academy 32

Manitou Springs 65, Banning Lewis Prep 34

McClave 44, South Baca 14

Pueblo County 23, Pueblo East 17

Riverdale Ridge 83, Niwot 16

Roosevelt 81, Skyline High School 22

Sedgwick County 58, Perkins County, Neb. 47

Sierra Grande 61, Primero 34

Strasburg 50, Brush 45

Stratton 59, Merino 57

University 62, Weld Central 23

West Grand 39, Soroco 34

Wiley 42, Walsh 22

Windsor 37, Holy Family 29

Woodland Park 47, Salida 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.