Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrupe Jesuit 37, Jefferson 35
Belleview Christian 44, Denver Waldorf 24
Centaurus 33, Longmont 30
Center 37, Sargent 30
Cherry Creek 70, Overland 24
DSST: Montview 45, Middle Park 27
Frederick 81, Fort Morgan 3
Glenwood Springs 54, Grand Junction 10
Grand Junction 60, Palisade 34
Grandview 53, J.K. Mullen 34
Highland 67, Frontier Academy 32
Manitou Springs 65, Banning Lewis Prep 34
McClave 44, South Baca 14
Pueblo County 23, Pueblo East 17
Riverdale Ridge 83, Niwot 16
Roosevelt 81, Skyline High School 22
Sedgwick County 58, Perkins County, Neb. 47
Sierra Grande 61, Primero 34
Strasburg 50, Brush 45
Stratton 59, Merino 57
University 62, Weld Central 23
West Grand 39, Soroco 34
Wiley 42, Walsh 22
Windsor 37, Holy Family 29
Woodland Park 47, Salida 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/