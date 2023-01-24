AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 60, Alanson 10

Cadillac 54, Manton 31

Calumet 50, Marquette 44

Carney-Nadeau 60, North Central 31

Clare 60, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 30

DeWitt def. Lansing Everett, forfeit

Detroit Cody 39, Detroit Denby 36

Eddies 42, St. Joseph 33

Grosse Ile 55, Milan 36

Holt 70, East Lansing 29

Lansing Eastern 53, Lansing Sexton 27

Lansing Waverly 61, Okemos 44

Leland 54, Mesick 22

Lenawee Christian 56, Erie-Mason 40

Linden 54, Burton Genesee Christian 52

Maplewood Baptist 54, Ojibwe Charter 19

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 35, Brethren 30

Negaunee 56, Manistique 28

Olivet 39, Leslie 34

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 47, Watersmeet 42

Springport 58, Battle Creek Pennfield 32

Stephenson 43, Chassell 29

Stockbridge 77, Vermontville Maple Valley 7

Warren Cousino HS 47, Roseville 19

Waterford Our Lady 44, Livingston Christian 17

Watervliet 52, Hartford 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alba vs. Harbor Light Christian, ccd.

___

