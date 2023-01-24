Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 60, Alanson 10
Cadillac 54, Manton 31
Calumet 50, Marquette 44
Carney-Nadeau 60, North Central 31
Clare 60, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 30
DeWitt def. Lansing Everett, forfeit
Detroit Cody 39, Detroit Denby 36
Eddies 42, St. Joseph 33
Grosse Ile 55, Milan 36
Holt 70, East Lansing 29
Lansing Eastern 53, Lansing Sexton 27
Lansing Waverly 61, Okemos 44
Leland 54, Mesick 22
Lenawee Christian 56, Erie-Mason 40
Linden 54, Burton Genesee Christian 52
Maplewood Baptist 54, Ojibwe Charter 19
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 35, Brethren 30
Negaunee 56, Manistique 28
Olivet 39, Leslie 34
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 47, Watersmeet 42
Springport 58, Battle Creek Pennfield 32
Stephenson 43, Chassell 29
Stockbridge 77, Vermontville Maple Valley 7
Warren Cousino HS 47, Roseville 19
Waterford Our Lady 44, Livingston Christian 17
Watervliet 52, Hartford 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alba vs. Harbor Light Christian, ccd.
___
