The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 41, Martin County West 35

Ada-Borup 66, NCEUH 48

Albany 58, Eden Valley-Watkins 34

Annandale 67, Dassel-Cokato 43

Apple Valley 67, St. Paul Central 29

Becker 71, Monticello 49

Belle Plaine 57, Sibley East 48

Bethlehem Academy 58, Randolph 46

Blooming Prairie 46, Kenyon-Wanamingo 37

Brandon-Evansville 60, Battle Lake 55

Breckenridge 63, Park Christian 44

Browerville/Eagle Valley 56, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 20

Caledonia 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 21

Cambridge-Isanti 65, Chisago Lakes 38

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 51, Red Rock Central 37

Concordia Academy 60, Breck 53

Cromwell 70, Two Harbors 51

Crookston 60, Roseau 54

Delano 57, Hutchinson 38

Dell Rapids St. Mary, S.D. 69, Hills-Beaver Creek 46

Duluth East 58, Superior, Wis. 26

Duluth Marshall 84, Cherry 50

Eastview 53, Farmington 44

Eden Prairie 68, Edina 39

Fertile-Beltrami 60, Bagley 34

Floodwood 62, Cook County 33

Fridley 51, Richfield 42

Glencoe-Silver Lake 79, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 27

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 76, Lake of the Woods 28

Grand Meadow 67, Mabel-Canton 31

Greenway 62, Wrenshall 31

Hancock 73, Ashby 31

Hastings 59, Northfield 37

Hayfield 69, Triton 49

Hillcrest Lutheran 79, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64

Hinckley-Finlayson 50, McGregor 39

    • Holdingford 65, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 45

    Holy Angels 69, Visitation 54

    Holy Family Catholic 79, Mound Westonka 58

    Hope Academy 42, Avail Academy 21

    Hopkins 97, Buffalo 26

    Jordan 56, Mankato East 52

    Kelliher/Northome 65, Fosston 57

    Kimball 47, Maple Lake 39

    Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 83, Mankato Loyola 26

    Lake Park-Audubon 47, Mahnomen/Waubun 44

    Lakeville North 51, Rosemount 49

    Lakeville South 58, Eagan 56

    Litchfield 44, Rockford 28

    Mahtomedi 85, Tartan 54

    Mayer Lutheran 59, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43

    Milaca 56, Pierz 53

    Minneapolis Henry 63, Math and Science Academy 11

    Minnehaha Academy 71, Cretin-Derham Hall 46

    Minneota 64, Ortonville 20

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 58, Melrose 29

    Nashwauk-Keewatin 59, Hill City 44

    New Life Academy 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 33

    New London-Spicer 73, Watertown-Mayer 48

    New Richland-H-E-G 63, Maple River 59

    North St. Paul 48, Simley 36

    Park (Cottage Grove) 55, Mounds View 47

    Pine City 82, East Central 21

    Princeton 54, Big Lake 43

    Prior Lake 77, Burnsville 64

    Proctor 54, Cloquet 50

    Providence Academy 73, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 52

    Red Lake Falls 61, Red Lake County 55

    Robbinsdale Cooper 69, DeLaSalle 48

    Rochester Century 72, Albert Lea 26

    Rochester Mayo 64, Rochester John Marshall 36

    Sacred Heart 64, Northern Freeze 56

    Sauk Centre 75, West Central 69

    Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Zimmerman 73

    Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 66, Wabasso 44

    South Ridge 71, Bigfork 29

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 72, Edgerton 47

    Springfield 59, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 42

    St. Agnes 63, Washington Tech 31

    St. Clair 63, Nicollet 57

    St. Cloud 61, St. Cloud Cathedral 41

    St. Croix Lutheran 75, St. Croix Prep 50

    St. Francis 53, North Branch 45

    St. James Area 69, Windom 65

    St. Michael-Albertville 86, Minnetonka 71

    St. Paul Harding 36, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 25

    Stillwater 72, St. Paul Como Park 35

    Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 60, Canby 49

    Upsala 63, Swanville 48

    Verndale 57, Pillager 50

    Wadena-Deer Creek 63, Bertha-Hewitt 35

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 95, Laporte 19

    Wayzata 84, Champlin Park 52

    Wichita Trinity, Kan. 55, Belle Plaine 33

    Winona 67, La Crosse Logan, Wis. 44

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Brooklyn Center vs. Blake, ccd.

    South St. Paul vs. Two Rivers, ppd.

    St. Paul Johnson vs. Minneapolis South, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.