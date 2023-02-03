AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

February 3, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beallsville, Ohio 65, Hundred 48

Buckhannon-Upshur 49, Lewis County 46

Chapmanville 61, Winfield 50

East Fairmont 66, Liberty Harrison 47

East Hardy 75, Pendleton County 58

Fairmont Senior 81, North Marion 40

Keyser 65, Berkeley Springs 44

Midland Trail 64, Greenbrier West 62

Ravenswood 75, Wahama 57

Ripley 78, Calvary Baptist 52

Sarahsville Shenandoah, Ohio 75, Wood County Christian 30

South Harrison 87, Doddridge County 52

Tucker County 67, Gilmer County 23

University 75, Hampshire 20

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

