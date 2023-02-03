Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beallsville, Ohio 65, Hundred 48
Buckhannon-Upshur 49, Lewis County 46
Chapmanville 61, Winfield 50
East Fairmont 66, Liberty Harrison 47
East Hardy 75, Pendleton County 58
Fairmont Senior 81, North Marion 40
Keyser 65, Berkeley Springs 44
Midland Trail 64, Greenbrier West 62
Ravenswood 75, Wahama 57
Ripley 78, Calvary Baptist 52
Sarahsville Shenandoah, Ohio 75, Wood County Christian 30
South Harrison 87, Doddridge County 52
Tucker County 67, Gilmer County 23
University 75, Hampshire 20
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/