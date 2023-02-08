Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 63, Loudonville 45
Bellville Clear Fork 45, Cardington-Lincoln 32
Carey 43, New Riegel 11
Castalia Margaretta 58, Attica Seneca E. 16
Coldwater 54, Elida 41
Cols. Bexley 48, Granville 28
Defiance Ayersville 51, Continental 24
Delta 40, Swanton 38
Dola Hardin Northern 63, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 19
Dublin Scioto 55, Delaware Hayes 34
Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Ottoville 24
Ft. Loramie 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 40, OT
Ft. Recovery 36, Celina 28
Grove City Cent. Crossing 64, Galloway Westland 27
Kalida 45, Minster 31
Lancaster 65, Pataskala Licking Hts. 24
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43, Monroeville 21
Norwalk 48, Mansfield Madison 20
Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Archbold 22
Pickerington Cent. 67, Dublin Coffman 43
Rockford Parkway 54, Spencerville 26
St. Henry 38, Anna 32
Sycamore Mohawk 33, Collins Western Reserve 26, OT
Tol. Ottawa Hills 50, Tontogany Otsego 40
W. Unity Hilltop 47, Antwerp 32
Westerville S. 53, Canal Winchester 30
