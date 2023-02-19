AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 19, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Lea 58, Faribault 48

Bemidji 65, Cloquet 55

Bloomington Jefferson 43, Park (Cottage Grove) 34

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 63, Hancock 45

Champlin Park 73, Woodbury 43

Cristo Rey Jesuit 50, Nova Classical Academy 44

Crosby-Ironton 59, New London-Spicer 58

Duluth Marshall 94, Cass Lake-Bena 60

Eden Prairie 77, Maple Grove 72

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 59, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 56

Jackson County Central 77, Tri-City United 40

Minneapolis Edison 57, St. Paul Central 31

Minnetonka 53, Edina 41

Mountain Iron-Buhl 97, Ogilvie 55

Park Christian 62, Fertile-Beltrami 56

Pipestone 78, New Ulm 68

Proctor 65, Duluth Denfeld 16

Redwood Valley 62, Blue Earth Area 49

St. Croix Lutheran 56, Hudson, Wis. 38

St. James Area 73, Fairmont 61

Wabasha-Kellogg 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 47

Windom 86, Worthington 63

Winona 70, Rochester John Marshall 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

