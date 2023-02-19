Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Lea 58, Faribault 48
Bemidji 65, Cloquet 55
Bloomington Jefferson 43, Park (Cottage Grove) 34
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 63, Hancock 45
Champlin Park 73, Woodbury 43
Cristo Rey Jesuit 50, Nova Classical Academy 44
Crosby-Ironton 59, New London-Spicer 58
Duluth Marshall 94, Cass Lake-Bena 60
Eden Prairie 77, Maple Grove 72
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 59, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 56
Jackson County Central 77, Tri-City United 40
Minneapolis Edison 57, St. Paul Central 31
Minnetonka 53, Edina 41
Mountain Iron-Buhl 97, Ogilvie 55
Park Christian 62, Fertile-Beltrami 56
Pipestone 78, New Ulm 68
Proctor 65, Duluth Denfeld 16
Redwood Valley 62, Blue Earth Area 49
St. Croix Lutheran 56, Hudson, Wis. 38
St. James Area 73, Fairmont 61
Wabasha-Kellogg 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 47
Windom 86, Worthington 63
Winona 70, Rochester John Marshall 57
